WM Phoenix Open Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is in a strong group for the opening two rounds of the TPC Scottsdale tournament
One of the most popular events on the PGA Tour calendar, the WM Phoenix Open, takes place at TPC Scottsdale.
Unlike the 2023 edition, this year's tournament isn't one of the PGA Tour's signature events, but there are still some big names in the field.
The player at the top of the world rankings is Scottie Scheffler, and he's looking for his third successive win at the tournament. He'll be keen to make a strong start in pursuit of that over the first two rounds, and is grouped with Wyndham Clark, who won last week's weather-affected Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and two-time WM Phoenix Open champion Hideki Matsuyama.
The trio begin their opening rounds at 2.33pm ET (7.33pm GMT), with a 9.53am ET (2.53pm GMT) start in the second round.
Another group featuring three of the world's top players sees Open champion Brian Harman, six-time PGA Tour winner Max Homa, and three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth tee it up at 9.53am ET (2.53pm GMT) in the first round, before heading out at 2.33pm ET (7.33pm GMT) on Friday.
Elsewhere, Rickie Fowler, Tom Kim and Grayson Murray get underway at 10.04am ET (3.04pm GMT) on Thursday, with a 2.44pm ET (7.44pm GMT) start the day after, while Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick and Sungjae Im head out 11 minutes later in both rounds.
One player appearing at a PGA Tour event for the first time since 2020 after recovering from a car accident is Bud Cauley. He's in a group with Sam Ryder and Thomas Detry, with a 2.00pm ET (7.00pm GMT) tee time on Thursday and a time of 9.20am ET (2.20pm GMT) the following day.
Below is the list of tee times for the first two rounds of the WM Phoenix Open.
WM Phoenix Open Tee Times - Round One
ET (GMT) 1ST TEE/10TH TEE
- 9.20am (2.20pm): Martin Laird, David Lipsky, Carl Yuan/Nate Lashley, Kevin Yu, Tyson Alexander
- 9.31am (2.31pm): Joel Dahmen, Greyson Sigg, Carson Young/Kevin Streelman, Callum Tarren, Matti Schmid
- 9.42am (2.42pm): Luke Donald, Alex Noren, Davis Thompson/Aaron Baddeley, Eric Cole, Joseph Bramlett
- 9.53am (2.53pm): Akshay Bhatia, Vincent Norrman, Emiliano Grillo/Brian Harman, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth
- 10.04am (3.04pm): Erik van Rooyen, Harris English, Adam Schenk/Grayson Murray, Tom Kim, Rickie Fowler
- 10.15am (3.15pm): Matt Wallace, J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar/Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry
- 10.26am (3.26pm): Lucas Glover, Nico Echavarria, Tom Hoge/Sahith Theegala, Adam Svensson, Brendon Todd
- 10.37am (3.37pm): Lee Hodges, Ryan Brehm, Adam Hadwin/Luke List, Gary Woodland, Andrew Putnam
- 10.48am (3.48pm): Garrick Higgo, Ben Griffin, Dylan Wu/C.T. Pan, Aaron Rai, Vince Whaley
- 10.59am (3.59pm): Denny McCarthy, Hayden Buckley, Austin Eckroat/Lanto Griffin, S.H. Kim, Ben Taylor
- 11.10am (4.10am): Patton Kizzire, Kevin Chappell, Ben Kohles/Victor Perez, Chris Gotterup, Nicolo Galletti
- 2.00pm (7.00pm): Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder, Thomas Detry/Sam Stevens, Harry Hall, Andrew Novak
- 2.11pm (7.11pm): Peter Malnati, Chesson Hadley, Zac Blair/Tyler Duncan, Charley Hoffman, Brandon Wu
- 2.22pm (7.22pm): Byeong Hun An, Maverick McNealy, Will Gordon/Keith Mitchell, Ben Martin, Min Woo Lee
- 2.33pm (7.33pm): Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama/Nick Taylor, Kurt Kitayama, Brandt Snedeker
- 2.44pm (7.44pm): Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Cameron Young/Nick Hardy, Stewart Cink, J.B. Holmes
- 2.55pm (7.55pm): Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston/Corey Conners, Chez Reavie, K.H. Lee
- 3.06pm (8.06pm): Chad Ramey, Cameron Champ, Scott Stallings/Camilo Villegas, Seamus Power, Daniel Berger
- 3.17pm (8.17pm): Taylor Moore, Billy Horschel, Zach Johnson/Kevin Stadler, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery
- 3.28pm (8.28pm): Michael Kim, Jhonattan Vegas, Matt NeSmith/Ryan Moore, Doug Ghim, Justin Lower
- 3.39pm (8.39pm): Mark Hubbard, Robby Shelton, Ryan Fox/Troy Merritt, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Justin Suh
- 3.50pm (8.50pm): Jake Knapp, Alexander Björk, Jim Knous/Sami Valimaki, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Jesse Mueller
WM Phoenix Open Tee Times - Round Two
ET (GMT) 10TH TEE/1ST TEE
- 9.20am (2.20pm): Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder, Thomas Detry/Sam Stevens, Harry Hall, Andrew Novak
- 9.31am (2.31pm): Peter Malnati, Chesson Hadley, Zac Blair/Tyler Duncan, Charley Hoffman, Brandon Wu
- 9.42am (2.42pm): Byeong Hun An, Maverick McNealy, Will Gordon/Keith Mitchell, Ben Martin, Min Woo Lee
- 9.53am (2.53pm): Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama/Nick Taylor, Kurt Kitayama, Brandt Snedeker
- 10.04am (3.04pm): Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Cameron Young/Nick Hardy, Stewart Cink, J.B. Holmes
- 10.15am (3.15pm): Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston/Corey Conners, Chez Reavie, K.H. Lee
- 10.26am (3.26pm): Chad Ramey, Cameron Champ, Scott Stallings/Camilo Villegas, Seamus Power, Daniel Berger
- 10.37am (3.37pm): Taylor Moore, Billy Horschel, Zach Johnson/Kevin Stadler, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery
- 10.48am (3.48pm): Michael Kim, Jhonattan Vegas, Matt NeSmith/Ryan Moore, Doug Ghim, Justin Lower
- 10.59am (3.59pm): Mark Hubbard, Robby Shelton, Ryan Fox/Troy Merritt, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Justin Suh
- 11.10am (4.10am): Jake Knapp, Alexander Björk, Jim Knous/Sami Valimaki, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Jesse Mueller
- 2.00pm (7.00pm): Martin Laird, David Lipsky, Carl Yuan/Nate Lashley, Kevin Yu, Tyson Alexander
- 2.11pm (7.11pm): Joel Dahmen, Greyson Sigg, Carson Young/Kevin Streelman, Callum Tarren, Matti Schmid
- 2.22pm (7.22pm): Luke Donald, Alex Noren, Davis Thompson/Aaron Baddeley, Eric Cole, Joseph Bramlett
- 2.33pm (7.33pm): Akshay Bhatia, Vincent Norrman, Emiliano Grillo/Brian Harman, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth
- 2.44pm (7.44pm): Erik van Rooyen, Harris English, Adam Schenk/Grayson Murray, Tom Kim, Rickie Fowler
- 2.55pm (7.55pm): Matt Wallace, J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar/Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry
- 3.06pm (8.06pm): Lucas Glover, Nico Echavarria, Tom Hoge/Sahith Theegala, Adam Svensson, Brendon Todd
- 3.17pm (8.17pm): Lee Hodges, Ryan Brehm, Adam Hadwin/Luke List, Gary Woodland, Andrew Putnam
- 3.28pm (8.28pm): Garrick Higgo, Ben Griffin, Dylan Wu/C.T. Pan, Aaron Rai, Vince Whaley
- 3.39pm (8.39pm): Denny McCarthy, Hayden Buckley, Austin Eckroat/Lanto Griffin, S.H. Kim, Ben Taylor
- 3.50pm (8.50pm): Patton Kizzire, Kevin Chappell, Ben Kohles/Victor Perez, Chris Gotterup, Nicolo Galletti
How To Watch The WM Phoenix Open In The US
All times ET
Thursday 8 February: 4.00pm-8.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Friday 9 February: 4.00pm-8.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Saturday 10 February: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (Peacock/NBC)
Sunday 11 February: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (Peacock/NBC)
How To Watch The WM Phoenix Open In The UK
All times GMT
Thursday 8 February: 3.00pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Golf), 10.30pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Golf/Sky Sports Main Event)
Friday 9 February: 3.00pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Golf), 10.30pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Golf/Sky Sports Main Event)
Saturday 10 February: 3.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 8.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf/Sky Sports Main Event)
Sunday 11 February: 3.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
