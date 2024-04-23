Why You May See Players Hitting From The Water At This Week's DP World Tour Event

The DP World Tour heads to Japan for this week’s ISPS Handa Championship, which takes place at a new venue, Taiheiyo Club’s Gotemba Course in the foothills of Mount Fiji.

There, players will need to navigate a challenging parkland affair which, as well as its abundance of trees and bunkers, is also known for its water. While there’s nothing particularly unusual about that, it appears the 18th could be troublesome where the wet stuff is concerned.

Not far from the green on the 367-yard par four is one of the course’s bodies of water, waiting to gobble up any misjudged shots that roll down the slope from the green and in. However, unlike many other courses, there could well be a second chance for those whose balls end up there.

Mercifully, towards the front of the water are a few precious feet where it’s shallow enough to stand in, leaving players a fighting chance of chipping out onto the green – or better, as demonstrated by one player during a practice round.

Among those getting acquainted with the water ahead of the tournament was Connor Syme, who placed a delicate chip just a couple of feet beyond the flag.

However, Spaniard Ivan Cantero did even better, chipping in from the water to the delight of the few onlookers.

Of course, the cut and thrust of tournament action is far different from a leisurely practice round, so what may seem straightforward enough beforehand could well be a different story on Thursday. With the water near the 18th as it is, though, it should be fun to see how those who end up in it get on.

The action gets underway on Thursday with the first players out at 6.20am local time. Among the most notable names in the field competing for a share of the $2.25m prize money payout are World No.22 Matthieu Pavon and local star Keita Nakajima, who claimed his maiden DP World Tour victory at the Hero Indian Open in March.