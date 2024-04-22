ISPS Handa Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

There’s an increased purse for the event in Japan along with several other attractive incentives

Keita Nakajima takes a shot at the Hero Indian Open
Keita Nakajima is hoping for a second successive DP World Tour win in his homeland
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

The DP World Tour season resumes with the ISPS Handa Championship, the first regular event since the Hero Indian Open, which was held the week before The Masters.

Japanese star Keita Nakajima claimed his maiden DP World Tour win on the subcontinent, and he’s not passing up the opportunity to appear in his homeland this week as he looks to add to his haul of $382,500 from that event.

The tournament, which is co-sanctioned by the Japan Golf Tour, takes place at a new venue, Taiheiyo Club Gotemba Course. The parkland course boasts the stunning backdrop of Mount Fiji. While that ensures it will be easy on the eye, another attractive element of the tournament is its increased purse.

In 2023, players competed for a share of the $1.5m purse, with Lucas Herbert eventually claiming a tense playoff win for a $250,000 payout. However, this year, the prize fund has being boosted to $2.25m, and like the Hero Indian Open, the winner will earn $382,500.

Lucas Herbert with the ISPS Handa Championship trophy

Lucas Herbert won the tournament in 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There is considerably more to play for than that, though. Like the other Global Swings phases of the DP World Tour season, the Asian Swing has a separate $200,000 prize for its champion.

The winner of the Asian Swing will also earn qualification to each of the season’s Back 9 events, as well as the second of the season’s Rolex Series events, the Genesis Scottish Open. The top three in the Asian Swing standings after the Volvo China Open will also gain slots at the second Major of the year, the PGA Championship.

Currently, Nakajima, Jesper Svensson and Kiradech Aphibarnrat are in line for those coveted places, and with each of them in this week’s field, they will be keen to consolidate their positions, as well as accumulate Race To Dubai points and Official World Golf Ranking points.

Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 ISPS Handa Championship.

ISPS Handa Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$382,500
2nd$247,500
3rd$141,750
4th$112,500
5th$95,400
6th$78,750
7th$67,500
8th$56,250
9th$50,400
10th$45,000
11th$41,400
12th$38,700
13th$36,225
14th$34,425
15th$33,075
16th$31,725
17th$30,375
18th$29,025
19th$27,900
20th$27,000
21st$26,100
22nd$25,425
23rd$24,750
24th$24,075
25th$23,400
26th$22,725
27th$22,050
28th$21,375
29th$20,700
30th$20,025
31st$19,350
32nd$18,675
33rd$18,000
34th$17,325
35th$16,650
36th$15,975
37th$15,525
38th$15,075
39th$14,625
40th$14,175
41st$13,725
42nd$13,275
43rd$12,825
44th$12,375
45th$11,925
46th$11,475
47th$11,025
48th$10,575
49th$10,125
50th$9,675
51st$9,225
52nd$8,775
53rd$8,325
54th$7,875
55th$7,650
56th$7,425
57th$7,200
58th$6,975
59th$6,750
60th$6,525
61st$6,300
62nd$6,075
63rd$5,850
64th$5,625
65th$5,400
66th$5,175
67th$4,950
68th$4,725
69th$4,500
70th$4,275

Who Are The Star Names In The ISPS Handa Championship?

Matthieu Pavon takes a shot at The Masters

Matthieu Pavon is the highest-ranked player in the field

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lucas Herbert, who won last year’s event, is not in the field as he has joined LIV Golf and is therefore competing in its Adelaide event this week. However, there are still some notable names appearing as well as the aforementioned Nakajima, Svensson and Aphibarnrat.

The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.22 Matthieu Pavon, and he will surely be confident of success, particularly after an excellent T12 at The Masters.

PGA Tour star Christiaan Bezuidenhout also plays, along with the recent winners on the DP World Tour, Bahrain Championship victor, Dylan Fritelli, Jordan Gumberg, who claimed victory at the SDC Championship, and Jonsson Workwear Open champion Matteo Manassero.

There are also over 40 Japanese stars in the field, including Ryo Ishikawa, who has three wins at the course.

Where Is The ISPS Handa Championship?

The tournament takes place at a new venue in 2024, Taiheiyo Club Gotemba Course. The parkland course features stunning views of Mount Fiji. In 2018, it was remodelled by Rees Jones and Bryce Swanson in consultation with Hideki Matsuyama.

What Is The Payout For The ISPS Handa Championship?

Players will be competing for a payout of $2.25m. That’s an increase of $750,000 on last year’s $1.5m and the same as the most recent DP World Tour event, the Hero Indian Open. Like that tournament, the winner will earn $382,500.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest