ISPS Handa Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

The DP World Tour season resumes with the ISPS Handa Championship, the first regular event since the Hero Indian Open, which was held the week before The Masters.

Japanese star Keita Nakajima claimed his maiden DP World Tour win on the subcontinent, and he’s not passing up the opportunity to appear in his homeland this week as he looks to add to his haul of $382,500 from that event.

The tournament, which is co-sanctioned by the Japan Golf Tour, takes place at a new venue, Taiheiyo Club Gotemba Course. The parkland course boasts the stunning backdrop of Mount Fiji. While that ensures it will be easy on the eye, another attractive element of the tournament is its increased purse.

In 2023, players competed for a share of the $1.5m purse, with Lucas Herbert eventually claiming a tense playoff win for a $250,000 payout. However, this year, the prize fund has being boosted to $2.25m, and like the Hero Indian Open, the winner will earn $382,500.

Lucas Herbert won the tournament in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

There is considerably more to play for than that, though. Like the other Global Swings phases of the DP World Tour season, the Asian Swing has a separate $200,000 prize for its champion.

The winner of the Asian Swing will also earn qualification to each of the season’s Back 9 events, as well as the second of the season’s Rolex Series events, the Genesis Scottish Open. The top three in the Asian Swing standings after the Volvo China Open will also gain slots at the second Major of the year, the PGA Championship.

Currently, Nakajima, Jesper Svensson and Kiradech Aphibarnrat are in line for those coveted places, and with each of them in this week’s field, they will be keen to consolidate their positions, as well as accumulate Race To Dubai points and Official World Golf Ranking points.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 ISPS Handa Championship.

ISPS Handa Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $382,500 2nd $247,500 3rd $141,750 4th $112,500 5th $95,400 6th $78,750 7th $67,500 8th $56,250 9th $50,400 10th $45,000 11th $41,400 12th $38,700 13th $36,225 14th $34,425 15th $33,075 16th $31,725 17th $30,375 18th $29,025 19th $27,900 20th $27,000 21st $26,100 22nd $25,425 23rd $24,750 24th $24,075 25th $23,400 26th $22,725 27th $22,050 28th $21,375 29th $20,700 30th $20,025 31st $19,350 32nd $18,675 33rd $18,000 34th $17,325 35th $16,650 36th $15,975 37th $15,525 38th $15,075 39th $14,625 40th $14,175 41st $13,725 42nd $13,275 43rd $12,825 44th $12,375 45th $11,925 46th $11,475 47th $11,025 48th $10,575 49th $10,125 50th $9,675 51st $9,225 52nd $8,775 53rd $8,325 54th $7,875 55th $7,650 56th $7,425 57th $7,200 58th $6,975 59th $6,750 60th $6,525 61st $6,300 62nd $6,075 63rd $5,850 64th $5,625 65th $5,400 66th $5,175 67th $4,950 68th $4,725 69th $4,500 70th $4,275

Who Are The Star Names In The ISPS Handa Championship?

Matthieu Pavon is the highest-ranked player in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lucas Herbert, who won last year’s event, is not in the field as he has joined LIV Golf and is therefore competing in its Adelaide event this week. However, there are still some notable names appearing as well as the aforementioned Nakajima, Svensson and Aphibarnrat.

The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.22 Matthieu Pavon, and he will surely be confident of success, particularly after an excellent T12 at The Masters.

PGA Tour star Christiaan Bezuidenhout also plays, along with the recent winners on the DP World Tour, Bahrain Championship victor, Dylan Fritelli, Jordan Gumberg, who claimed victory at the SDC Championship, and Jonsson Workwear Open champion Matteo Manassero.

There are also over 40 Japanese stars in the field, including Ryo Ishikawa, who has three wins at the course.

Where Is The ISPS Handa Championship? The tournament takes place at a new venue in 2024, Taiheiyo Club Gotemba Course. The parkland course features stunning views of Mount Fiji. In 2018, it was remodelled by Rees Jones and Bryce Swanson in consultation with Hideki Matsuyama.