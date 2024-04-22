ISPS Handa Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
There’s an increased purse for the event in Japan along with several other attractive incentives
The DP World Tour season resumes with the ISPS Handa Championship, the first regular event since the Hero Indian Open, which was held the week before The Masters.
Japanese star Keita Nakajima claimed his maiden DP World Tour win on the subcontinent, and he’s not passing up the opportunity to appear in his homeland this week as he looks to add to his haul of $382,500 from that event.
The tournament, which is co-sanctioned by the Japan Golf Tour, takes place at a new venue, Taiheiyo Club Gotemba Course. The parkland course boasts the stunning backdrop of Mount Fiji. While that ensures it will be easy on the eye, another attractive element of the tournament is its increased purse.
In 2023, players competed for a share of the $1.5m purse, with Lucas Herbert eventually claiming a tense playoff win for a $250,000 payout. However, this year, the prize fund has being boosted to $2.25m, and like the Hero Indian Open, the winner will earn $382,500.
There is considerably more to play for than that, though. Like the other Global Swings phases of the DP World Tour season, the Asian Swing has a separate $200,000 prize for its champion.
The winner of the Asian Swing will also earn qualification to each of the season’s Back 9 events, as well as the second of the season’s Rolex Series events, the Genesis Scottish Open. The top three in the Asian Swing standings after the Volvo China Open will also gain slots at the second Major of the year, the PGA Championship.
Currently, Nakajima, Jesper Svensson and Kiradech Aphibarnrat are in line for those coveted places, and with each of them in this week’s field, they will be keen to consolidate their positions, as well as accumulate Race To Dubai points and Official World Golf Ranking points.
Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 ISPS Handa Championship.
ISPS Handa Championship Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$382,500
|2nd
|$247,500
|3rd
|$141,750
|4th
|$112,500
|5th
|$95,400
|6th
|$78,750
|7th
|$67,500
|8th
|$56,250
|9th
|$50,400
|10th
|$45,000
|11th
|$41,400
|12th
|$38,700
|13th
|$36,225
|14th
|$34,425
|15th
|$33,075
|16th
|$31,725
|17th
|$30,375
|18th
|$29,025
|19th
|$27,900
|20th
|$27,000
|21st
|$26,100
|22nd
|$25,425
|23rd
|$24,750
|24th
|$24,075
|25th
|$23,400
|26th
|$22,725
|27th
|$22,050
|28th
|$21,375
|29th
|$20,700
|30th
|$20,025
|31st
|$19,350
|32nd
|$18,675
|33rd
|$18,000
|34th
|$17,325
|35th
|$16,650
|36th
|$15,975
|37th
|$15,525
|38th
|$15,075
|39th
|$14,625
|40th
|$14,175
|41st
|$13,725
|42nd
|$13,275
|43rd
|$12,825
|44th
|$12,375
|45th
|$11,925
|46th
|$11,475
|47th
|$11,025
|48th
|$10,575
|49th
|$10,125
|50th
|$9,675
|51st
|$9,225
|52nd
|$8,775
|53rd
|$8,325
|54th
|$7,875
|55th
|$7,650
|56th
|$7,425
|57th
|$7,200
|58th
|$6,975
|59th
|$6,750
|60th
|$6,525
|61st
|$6,300
|62nd
|$6,075
|63rd
|$5,850
|64th
|$5,625
|65th
|$5,400
|66th
|$5,175
|67th
|$4,950
|68th
|$4,725
|69th
|$4,500
|70th
|$4,275
Who Are The Star Names In The ISPS Handa Championship?
Lucas Herbert, who won last year’s event, is not in the field as he has joined LIV Golf and is therefore competing in its Adelaide event this week. However, there are still some notable names appearing as well as the aforementioned Nakajima, Svensson and Aphibarnrat.
The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.22 Matthieu Pavon, and he will surely be confident of success, particularly after an excellent T12 at The Masters.
PGA Tour star Christiaan Bezuidenhout also plays, along with the recent winners on the DP World Tour, Bahrain Championship victor, Dylan Fritelli, Jordan Gumberg, who claimed victory at the SDC Championship, and Jonsson Workwear Open champion Matteo Manassero.
There are also over 40 Japanese stars in the field, including Ryo Ishikawa, who has three wins at the course.
Where Is The ISPS Handa Championship?
The tournament takes place at a new venue in 2024, Taiheiyo Club Gotemba Course. The parkland course features stunning views of Mount Fiji. In 2018, it was remodelled by Rees Jones and Bryce Swanson in consultation with Hideki Matsuyama.
What Is The Payout For The ISPS Handa Championship?
Players will be competing for a payout of $2.25m. That’s an increase of $750,000 on last year’s $1.5m and the same as the most recent DP World Tour event, the Hero Indian Open. Like that tournament, the winner will earn $382,500.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
