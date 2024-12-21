Why Tiger Woods Is Allowed To Use A Cart At The PNC Championship

Tiger Woods is set to make his first competitive appearance since The Open Championship in July at this week's PNC Championship, teeing it up alongside son Charlie in the iconic family event.

Team Woods will be looking for their first victory at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club after posting exclusively top-eight results in their first four attempts - including a runner-up finish at the 2021 tournament.

The 15-time Major winner has been out of action since the final men's Major of the year due to undergoing a sixth back surgery during early September. Following several weeks of rehabilitation, the 48-year-old made the decision to forego a spot in the Hero World Challenge at the start of December in favor of more rest ahead of this PGA Tour Champions-sanctioned event.

In The Bahamas, Woods admitted he was still not "tournament sharp" and felt he would not be able to compete with some of the best young male golfers on the planet in his current shape. There, he would have needed to walk 18 holes a day between Thursday and Sunday without the assistance of a cart to ease the stress on his back.

Yet, with another two weeks' rest and the ability to use a golf cart over the course of two days in Florida, Woods was more than happy to commit to the scramble competition for Major winners and their family members.

Charlie, Sam and Tiger Woods pose at the 2023 PNC Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

But why is Woods allowed to use a golf cart in this event and not at the Hero World Challenge, for example? The answer is simple: The PNC Championship is sanctioned by the PGA Tour Champions, which allows competitors to drive a cart if required - except for during select events and all senior Majors.

However, there are a couple of key restrictions regarding their use, such as being unable to drive past the player's own ball in order to scout or assess their next shot.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Plus, during official rounds, the player or caddie is permitted to drive the cart but they cannot ride together unless it is between holes or announced by the Rules Official Tournament Director. The golfer's bag must also stay with the caddie at all times, no matter what.

Tiger's teenage daughter Sam caddied for him last year, with Lance Bennett taking over professional looping responsibilities for the 82-time PGA Tour winner during all four Majors in 2024.

CAN YOU USE A GOLF CART ON THE PGA TOUR?

PGA Tour golfers cannot use a cart during tournament play. Only competitors in PGA Tour Champions events - with the exception of senior Majors and some other high-profile tournaments - are able to use a golf cart if required.