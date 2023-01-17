Why The Wilson Dynapower Drivers Will Be A Major Force In 2023

Wilson has already made a big statement of intent early in 2023 with the signings of recent Presidents Cup team player Kevin Kisner and winner of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Trey Mullinax. However, the release of the new Dynapower metalwoods may be what sees Wilson firmly assert itself as a serious contender among the best golf drivers for the forthcoming season.

The original Wilson Dynapower range was extremely popular back in the 1950s and 60s but it’s safe to say there have been major advances in technology between now and then. The new Dynapower family features two driver head models - Dynapower Carbon and Dynapower Titanium, constructed mostly out of each respective material the clubs are named after. Both are aiming to be among the best Wilson golf clubs this year and the tour traction achieved so far suggests this will likely be the case.

What Are The New Models And Who Are They Aimed At?

Dynapower Carbon Driver

The Dynapower Carbon is the lower spinning offering, designed for a neutral ball flight but workability for those seeking it. The Dynapower Carbon driver as expected is made primarily of carbon. The CG (centre of gravity) has been lowered and brought forward thanks to a carbon crown and panel on the sole to reduce spin while aiding launch. The PKR2 dynamic face thickness technology has been created through Dynapower A.I. and implemented on both the Dynapower drivers to create a variable thickness pattern that allows for more forgiveness on off-centre hits and faster ball speeds.

The six-way, one-click hosel adapter allows players to customize the launch and spin on the Dynapower Carbon driver to promote a certain ball flight or fight an unwanted one. The Dynapower Carbon will be available in lofts ranging from 8°- 12°.

Dynapower Titanium Driver

The Wilson Dynapower Titanium driver is Wilson's most forgiving of the two driver models and designed to produce a mild draw bias ball flight, helping combat the miss to the right as a right handed golfer. A 16g weight has been placed in the rear of the head to boost MOI and forgiveness while promoting high launch. The same PKR2 face as seen on the Dynapower Carbon, allows for maximum consistency with speed and forgiveness on shots missing the middle of the face. The adjustability on the hosel also allows for customization which is beneficial for those seeking the forgiveness benefits provided by the Dynapower Titanium head, but are not necessarily looking for a draw bias ball flight. The Dynapower Titanium will be offered in three standard lofts - 9°, 10.5° and 13°.

Dynapower Fairway Woods

The Wilson Dynapower fairway is the only fairway offering and features a tour-inspired head shape resulting in a shallower, clean look behind the ball. The Dynapower fairway will have a 12g weight set towards the back of the head to produce a high MOI and stable clubhead that launches high with forgiveness. Dynapower A.I. technology was used on the face of the fairway metals as well as the drivers to produce fast ball speeds regardless of strike location. The Dynapower fairways do not feature the adjustable hosel found on the drivers, but will be available in 15°, 18° and 21° loft options.

Dynapower Hybrid

Like the fairway wood, there is only one iteration of the Dynapower hybrid. Dynapower A.I. technology was once again used to design the face for consistent speed and forgiveness on off-centre hits. The head was designed with high MOI in mind, resulting in the internal weighting positioning the CG lower and further back to produce high launch with maximum forgiveness. The hybrids were designed after seeking tour player advice, therefore a compact head that sits with a slightly flatter profile was created to appeal to golfers of all abilities. The Dynapower hybrids are not adjustable but will be available in four loft options from a 3-hybrid option of 19° to a 6-hybrid option set at 28°.

Who Will Be Playing The New Wilson Dynapower On Tour?

It remains to be seen which of the new Wilson Staff players will be using the Dynapower range on recognized major professional tours. Kevin Tway was spotted using the Dynapower Carbon driver in California on the PGA TOUR in September 2022 and the likes of Kevin Kisner, Trey Mullinax, Brendan Steele and Kevin Chappell are all expected to use one of the two Dynapower drivers in the 2023 season.

Specs Pricing and Availability

The Wilson Dynapower range will all be available from early March 2023 in the UK and Europe with the following RRPs.

Dynapower Carbon Driver £420

Dynapower Titanium Driver £370

Dynapower Fairway £220

Dynapower Hybrid £195



The Dynapower Carbon driver will come with a Fujikura Ventus Blue shaft as standard, conversely the Dynapower Titanium along with the fairway woods and hybrids will all come with the Project X HZRDUS Smoke Red RDX as the stock shaft offering.