Why The Brand New Fujikura PRO Series Shafts Could Be Right For You...

A new family of Fujikura shafts is set to hit the shelves maintaining their easy-to-navigate color profiles…

Photo of the new Fujikura PRO shaft range
(Image credit: Fujikura)
Joe Ferguson
By
published

The Carlsbad-based shaft company that has dominated professional golf in recent years with products such as Ventus, and Ventus TR, is releasing a new line of shafts today, the PRO series. Hoping to sit amongst the best golf shafts, let's take a look at what is on offer.

Despite retailing a good chunk cheaper than the Ventus range at an RRP of $225, the PRO series shafts still pack a huge amount of technology and performance, much of which has been drawn from learnings around the Ventus range.

Photo of a player holding one of the new Fujikura PRO shaft

(Image credit: Fujikura)

The new PRO Series features what Fujikura calls Advanced Bend Profile Design (ABP). This is a technology developed through custom fitter feedback and has been proven and refined through ongoing enso® analytics. ABP is designed to target specific locations within a section of the shaft to substantially alter stiffness, independent of that section’s overall bend profile. In the same way Fujikura directly targeted torque and twist within certain sections of Ventus TR, ABP has been developed to take the same approach with varying bending stiffness. 

Fujikura says that by addressing stiffness in very specific and precise locations, the performance of the new PRO series shafts can be controlled and enhanced by amplifying the overall feel, stability, and playability of the shaft. The new PRO Series also combines premium, lower resin content materials, and accelerated taper.

Photo of the new Fujikura PRO shaft range

(Image credit: Fujikura)

The new PRO series consists of two different launch profiles. Firstly, we have the  PRO Blue which is a mid-launch/mid-low spin option likely to suit a wide range of player types and swing speeds offering increased launch without excessive spin and a smooth overall feel. 

The other profile is the PRO Black which is a low launch/low spin option that maintains the same weight and ABP profile as PRO Blue albeit in a stouter configuration.

Photo of the new Fujikura PRO shaft range

(Image credit: Fujikura)

For ease of consumer identification, Fujikura has used the same simple color coding system that is apparent with Ventus products to help users identify the correct shaft for their playing characteristics. 

These shafts will be available for purchase starting today. For more information, or to find your local Fujikura stockist, visit fujikuragolf.com.

Joe Ferguson
Joe Ferguson
Staff Writer

 

Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade.  He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice. 

Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.

Joe's current What's In The Bag? 

Driver: Switch between Ping G430 Max 10K & TaylorMade Qi10 - both with Fujikura Ventus Black 6-X

Fairway wood: TaylorMade Qi10 Tour - Fujikura Ventus Black 7-X

Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24'  3-11 - Project X LS 6.5 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM10 54D and 60M

Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9

Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x 

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 60R

Bag: Vessel Player IV Pro DXR Stand

