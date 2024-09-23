Why The Brand New Fujikura PRO Series Shafts Could Be Right For You...

The Carlsbad-based shaft company that has dominated professional golf in recent years with products such as Ventus, and Ventus TR, is releasing a new line of shafts today, the PRO series. Hoping to sit amongst the best golf shafts, let's take a look at what is on offer.

Despite retailing a good chunk cheaper than the Ventus range at an RRP of $225, the PRO series shafts still pack a huge amount of technology and performance, much of which has been drawn from learnings around the Ventus range.

(Image credit: Fujikura)

The new PRO Series features what Fujikura calls Advanced Bend Profile Design (ABP). This is a technology developed through custom fitter feedback and has been proven and refined through ongoing enso® analytics. ABP is designed to target specific locations within a section of the shaft to substantially alter stiffness, independent of that section’s overall bend profile. In the same way Fujikura directly targeted torque and twist within certain sections of Ventus TR, ABP has been developed to take the same approach with varying bending stiffness.

Fujikura says that by addressing stiffness in very specific and precise locations, the performance of the new PRO series shafts can be controlled and enhanced by amplifying the overall feel, stability, and playability of the shaft. The new PRO Series also combines premium, lower resin content materials, and accelerated taper.

(Image credit: Fujikura)

The new PRO series consists of two different launch profiles. Firstly, we have the PRO Blue which is a mid-launch/mid-low spin option likely to suit a wide range of player types and swing speeds offering increased launch without excessive spin and a smooth overall feel.

The other profile is the PRO Black which is a low launch/low spin option that maintains the same weight and ABP profile as PRO Blue albeit in a stouter configuration.

(Image credit: Fujikura)

For ease of consumer identification, Fujikura has used the same simple color coding system that is apparent with Ventus products to help users identify the correct shaft for their playing characteristics.

These shafts will be available for purchase starting today. For more information, or to find your local Fujikura stockist, visit fujikuragolf.com.