Why Rory McIlroy Quit Twitter – Before Surprising Return To Support Rollback Plans

Rory McIlroy has taken to ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) to voice his support to “roll back” golf ball technology to reduce the distances that they can travel.

The Ulsterman decided to take a break from social media not long after an exchange with former pro Steve Elkington in 2017, although he has continued to tweet promotional material.

Golf’s distance debate is a topic that the world number two feels strongly about, however – something he made clear with his recent 154-word Tweet.

The sport’s rule makers want to help protect courses that are not long enough to cope with the distance the ball can now travel.

“It will make no difference whatsoever to the average golfer and puts golf back on a path of sustainability,” wrote the four-time Major winner on X.

It is understood that The R&A and United States Golf Association are close to announcing a full roll back of golf ball technology after opposition to previous proposals for rules that would only impact golf balls used in the professional game.

Having different rules for the amateur and professional game is known as “bifurcation”.

In March, the governing bodies announced the proposal of a Model Local Rule (MLR) to give tournaments the option to require the use of balls which would travel approximately 15 yards less, a Rule that would have applied to The Open and US Open.

However, it was strongly opposed by the PGA Tour and criticised by a number of leading equipment manufacturers, as well as Tour professionals.

McIlroy was not one of those, and it’s clear that he’d be in favour of what would be a more universal Rule change.

“I don't understand the anger about the golf ball roll back,” continued McIlroy, who’s Tweet has so far received over five millions views.

“The people who are upset about this decision shouldn't be mad at the governing bodies, they should be mad at elite pros and club/ball manufacturers because they didn't want bifurcation.

“Elite pros and ball manufacturers think bifurcation would negatively affect their bottom lines, when, in reality, the game is already bifurcated.

“You think we play the same stuff you do?

“They put pressure on the governing bodies to roll it back to a lesser degree for everyone. Bifurcation was the logical answer for everyone, but, yet again in this game, money talks.”

McIlroy, who is currently 1st in average driving distance at 326.3 yards on the PGA Tour, has also been replying to a number of comments left on his X account, which is followed by 3.2 million people.

Why Rory McIlroy quit Twitter in 2017

1995 PGA champion Steve Elkington got under Rory McIlroy's skin back in 2017

The 2023 Race to Dubai champion admitted giving his phone to his wife, Erica, with instructions to change his passwords following a spicy exchange with 1995 PGA champion Elkington in 2017.

The outspoken Australian accused McIlroy of being "bored" of professional golf with "100 mill in the bank" after the man from Holywood missed the cut at the US Open.

McIlroy responded, saying "More like 200mill, not bad for a 'bored' 28-year-old. Plenty more where that came from."

The Northern Irishman has used social media more sparingly since that spat. However, he remains someone who will always speak their mind, especially where the future of the game is concerned.

With more news on the roll back expected imminently, we can probably expect to hear from more than just McIlroy over the next few weeks.