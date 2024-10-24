LIV Golf Makes Major Change To 2024 Promotions Event
The 2024 LIV Golf Promotions event has reduced the spots on offer for the 2025 season from three to just one
This year’s LIV Golf Promotions event will only offer one spot on the circuit for the 2025 season.
LIV Golf announced that the 2024 Promotions event – an open competition that offers a pathway for players into the LIV Golf League – will take place at Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia on 12-14 December.
LIV Golf Promotions will have the same format as last year, consisting of four rounds played across three days, with the top 20 players advancing to the 36-hole final day.
However, only the winner of this year’s event will earn a contract for next season compared to the three spots on offer in 2023.
Golf Monthly understands that the decision to reduce the qualifying spots to just one was to allow LIV teams to have more freedom to fill their rosters as they see fit.
Kalle Samooja, Kieran Vincent and Jinichiro Kozuma earned places in the 2024 LIV Golf League through last year’s Promotions event in Abu Dhabi.
Both Samooja and Vincent were relegated from the league after failing to make the top 48 this season, while Kozuma finished in 45th place and can only retain his spot if he is re-signed by a LIV team.
LIV players who finished in the Open Zone (25th-48th) in 2024 and remain without a team for next season can earn their way back into the league through the Promotions event.
Along with a prize purse of $1.5 million, the 2024 LIV Golf Promotions will also offer the top 10 finishers, including ties, a full exemption into all 2025 International Series events on the Asian Tour.
“LIV Golf Promotions delivers another pathway for up-and-coming players and top competitors across the globe to experience a life-changing season with LIV, and we’re eager to see who steps up this year in Riyadh,” LIV Golf commissioner and CEO Greg Norman said in a statement.
The winner of this year’s International Series Rankings will also earn a spot into the 2025 LIV Golf League.
John Catlin, who played as a reserve in six LIV Golf events this season, currently leads the International Series standings following a victory in Macau and two runner-up finishes.
“John’s success in a number of LIV Golf events as a reserve this season is proof of the quality of play that we see each week on The International Series,” The International Series head Rahul Singh said in a statement.
“As we crown a 2024 International Series champion later this fall and look to the highly anticipated LIV Golf Promotions, one deserving player will have the chance to punch their life-changing ticket to the LIV Golf League.”
Golf Monthly understands that LIV officials are considering offering more than one spot into the league from the International Series Rankings in the future, which will reward top finishers from the entire series instead of a three-day tournament.
LIV Golf Promotions 2024 Eligibility Criteria
Category A: Qualifiers for Round 1
1. Members of the 2023 Walker Cup and 2024 Palmer Cup Teams
2. Winner and runner-up of the following last played amateur events:
a. US Amateur Championship
b. The Amateur Championship
c. Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship
d. Latin America Amateur Championship
e. European Amateur Championship
f. African Amateur Championship
g. NCAA Championship (Individual)
h. Eisenhower Trophy (Individual)
3. Leading 15 available players from within the top 40 World Amateur Golf Rankings as of Nov. 19, 2024 (excluding players exempt into round 2)
4. Leading 25 available players from within the top 40 on the final 2024 International Series Rankings (excluding those exempt into round two)
5. Leading 5 available players from inside the top 10 from each of the following professional tours as of Nov. 19, 2024:
a. Japan Golf Tour
b. KPGA Korean Tour
c. Sunshine Tour
d. PGA Tour of Australasia
6. Leading 30 available players from within the top 300 in The Universal Golf Rankings (TUGR) as of Nov. 19,2024 (excluding those who are exempt into Round 2)
7. Invitations as determined by LIV Golf League
Category B: Exemptions into Round 2
The following players are exempt from Round 1 and are automatically eligible to participate in Round 2:
1. Leading 2 available players from within the top 15 on the World Amateur Golf Rankings as of Nov. 19, 2024
2. Players ranked 2 to 8 on the final 2024 International Series Rankings
3. Top 3 Players from each of the following professional Tours as of Nov. 19, 2024:
a. Japan Golf Tour
b. KPGA Korean Tour
c. Sunshine Tour
d. PGA Tour of Australasia
4. Leading 5 available players from within the top 30 of the Final 2024 DP World Tour and Korn Ferry Tour Order of Merits / Rankings
5. Winners of The International Series and Asian Tour sanctioned tournaments in the 2024 calendar year
6. Winners of Japan Golf Tour, KPGA Korean Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, Sunshine Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia sanctioned tournaments in the 2024 calendar year
7. Winners of PGA Tour and DP World Tour sanctioned tournaments in the 2023 and 2024 calendar years
8. Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup participants from 2019 – 2024
9. Winners of Major Championships from 2019 – 2024
10. Leading 15 available players from within the top 150 in The Universal Golf Rankings (TUGR) as of November 19,2024
11. Players relegated or without a contract for the following season from the final 2024 LIV Golf Individual Standings
12. Invitations as determined by LIV Golf League
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
