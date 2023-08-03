Why Bubba Watson Told His RangeGoats LIV Teammates They Can 'Can Kick Me Out'
Watson has revealed he has urged his LIV teammates to replace him if he is not playing well enough
Bubba Watson has urged his LIV teammates to “kick me out” and replace him if he is not playing well enough after struggling for form this season.
American veteran Watson, 44, is captain of the RangeGoats, who are third in the standings going into the LIV Greenbrier event at the Old White. The two-time Masters champion heads up the quartet including Talor Gooch, 31, Thomas Pieters, 31, and Harold Varner III, who is aged 32.
Gooch tops the individual standings after three wins this season and Varner is seventh overall. Watson is the worst performing member of the side as he languishes 36th out of a 50-man roster, including subs.
His highest finish has been 10th and the left-hander has been frank about his role and contribution to his team. Watson, who missed the cut at Augusta, said: “I told my team if they don’t think I am good enough to play, they can kick me out and we will put another good golfer in my place.
“I am going to play until they kick me out. I love helping the young guys. They are all trying to be better and also better at golf. I get to influence three golfers in life, they are all parents and young dads. I want to be there for them and if they have a problem, I want to be able to help them.
“Being on a team it helps me and helps them. It is fun for me. I love playing golf with them and spending time in practice rounds, but if they tell me I am not good enough, I will step out and let some other golfer take my place on the team. But right now I am trying to help the Goats get on the podium again.”
This week’s LIV Golf event is one of five remaining, including the big finale at Trump Doral from October 20-22 in a new-look schedule.
Watson has suggested he would also like to see further changes with the potential introduction of floodlight golf. Speaking in a LIV Q&A about his dream fourball, Watson added: “In Tulsa near our hotel there was this course that had lights on.
“I wanted to go over there so badly and play under the lights. Who doesn’t want to play at night? Playing under lights, that is a real athlete.
"We are golfers, we have someone carrying our bags, play in the sun in the day, I want to be play under lights so we are real athletes.”
