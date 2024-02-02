Who Is The Best Female Golfer Right Now?
It's early on in the LPGA season, but players are already making a move on the world ranking list
Lilia Vu remains at the top of the Rolex Rankings following her sensational 2023 season with four victories including two Major titles, but is she the best female golfer right now? At the first two LPGA tournaments of 2024, Vu finished 18th and tied 55th respectively.
Lydia Ko eased to victory at the season-opener at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, Florida, leaving the 26-year-old New Zealander needing just one more point of the 27 required to secure entry into the LPGA Hall of Fame.
Last year, after winning early on at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International, Ko’s form slumped, but not this year. She almost gained the Hall of Fame point she needed and back-to-back victories at the Drive On Championship at Bradenton Country Club, Florida.
After regulation play, Ko and Nelly Korda tied on 11-under-par, three shots ahead of Megan Khang. In a thrilling playoff, playing the 18th hole for a second time, Ko’s par putt slipped by on the low side, while Korda sank a 4-footer for par to lift the trophy in her hometown.
The next tournament is the Honda LPGA Thailand from 22-25 February, where Lili Vu will be looking to defend the title.
Following the first two tournaments of the 2024 LPGA Tour season, in-form Ko jumped two places on the world ranking list from 9th to 7th position.
Korda, who had a month-long break from the LPGA Tour last summer due to a back injury, is now hot on the heels of Vu to claim back the World No 1 spot, which she last held in July 2023. After winning her 9th LPGA title and first in 14 months since the 2022 Pelican Women’s Championship, 25-year-old Korda has now overtaken Ruoning Yin as the world’s No2.
Rolex World Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Lilia Vu (USA)
|2
|Nelly Korda (USA)
|3
|Ruoning Yin (CHN)
|4
|Celine Boutier (FRA)
|5
|Minjee Lee (AUS)
|6
|Jin Young Ko (KOR)
|7
|Lydia Ko (NZL)
|8
|Hyo-Joo Kim (KOR)
|9
|Charley Hull (ENG)
|10
|Atthaya Thitikul (THA)
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and in addition to writing, overseeing all content and developing industry relationships, she was the go-to voice for TV and radio to comment on breaking women’s golf stories. Alison is also the Editorial Director of Glorious, the new digital platform devoted to elevating women’s sport and that includes golf! She is a 14-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
-
-
Rickie Fowler Explains Why He Doesn’t Agree With Rory McIlroy Over LIV Golfers’ Future
Rickie Fowler says it should not be a direct road back for LIV golfers returning to the PGA Tour, as there should be some sort of punishment for them
By Paul Higham Published
-
TaylorMade Takes Costco To Court Alleging Five Patent Infringements And False Advertising
TaylorMade has filed a case in a California court in regard to Costco's Kirkland Signature irons
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Pregnant Jessica Korda Makes Labor Joke After Sister Nelly's Tense LPGA Drive On Championship Victory
Jessica Korda posted a satirical message on her Instagram while watching Nelly claim a nail-biting playoff win at Bradenton Country Club
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Golf Saudi 'Indefinitely Delay' Planned Merger Between LPGA And Ladies European Tour
A merger vote - scheduled for November 2023 - was postponed at the last minute after Golf Saudi asked for "further information" on the terms of any deal
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Nelly Korda Wins Thrilling LPGA Drive On Championship
Nelly Korda defeated Lydia Ko in a tense playoff, with an eagle-birdie finish in regulation play the catalyst to her victory
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Former Tennis Grand Slam Champion To Make Competitive Sports Comeback At New Zealand Open
Ash Barty made a shock retirement from tennis in 2022 aged just 25, but will make her competitive return when she tees it up next week as an amateur
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Lexi Thompson Announces New Ball Sponsor After Bridgestone Split
The Major winner has announced an exclusive endorsement agreement and will begin playing her new golf ball at the LPGA Drive On Championship
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Mixed Events And Top Female Golfers Competing On The PGA Tour… Lexi Thompson Reveals ‘What Golf Needs In The US’
Lexi Thompson, an incredible role model for aspiring golfers, suggests what's needed to grow the game
By Alison Root Published
-
Women's Pro Tour To Poll Members On Gender Policy After Asking Transgender Golfer Hailey Davidson To Undergo Testosterone Exam
The NXXT Women's Pro Tour has responded to what it calls "recent public concerns" regarding Hailey Davidson with a statement on its gender policies and action it plans to take
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LPGA Drive On Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Celine Boutier defends her title at the LPGA Tour's second tournament of the season
By Mike Hall Published