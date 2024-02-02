Who Is The Best Female Golfer Right Now?

Lilia Vu remains at the top of the Rolex Rankings following her sensational 2023 season with four victories including two Major titles, but is she the best female golfer right now? At the first two LPGA tournaments of 2024, Vu finished 18th and tied 55th respectively.

Lydia Ko eased to victory at the season-opener at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, Florida, leaving the 26-year-old New Zealander needing just one more point of the 27 required to secure entry into the LPGA Hall of Fame.

Lydia Ko won the 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, after winning early on at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International, Ko’s form slumped, but not this year. She almost gained the Hall of Fame point she needed and back-to-back victories at the Drive On Championship at Bradenton Country Club, Florida.

After regulation play, Ko and Nelly Korda tied on 11-under-par, three shots ahead of Megan Khang. In a thrilling playoff, playing the 18th hole for a second time, Ko’s par putt slipped by on the low side, while Korda sank a 4-footer for par to lift the trophy in her hometown.

The next tournament is the Honda LPGA Thailand from 22-25 February, where Lili Vu will be looking to defend the title.

Nelly Korda with her winner's cheque at the Drive On Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the first two tournaments of the 2024 LPGA Tour season, in-form Ko jumped two places on the world ranking list from 9th to 7th position.

Korda, who had a month-long break from the LPGA Tour last summer due to a back injury, is now hot on the heels of Vu to claim back the World No 1 spot, which she last held in July 2023. After winning her 9th LPGA title and first in 14 months since the 2022 Pelican Women’s Championship, 25-year-old Korda has now overtaken Ruoning Yin as the world’s No2.

Rolex World Rankings