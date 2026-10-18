Which Players Need A Big Week At The Genesis Championship To Secure Their DP World Tour Futures?

The Genesis Championship is the final DP World Tour event before the season-closing Play-Offs.

The top 70 eligible players in the Race to Dubai rankings after the event in South Korea will qualify for the first Play-Offs tournament, the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship.

However, for some players, the most pressing concern at the Genesis Championship will be securing their full DP World Tour status for 2027.

This season, the stakes are particularly high, with the number of players retaining full playing privileges via the Race to Dubai rankings reduced from 115 in 2025 to just 100.

Some players have already secured their status thanks to exemptions including tournament victories, but for others, finishing inside the top 100 will be crucial to ensure they maximise their playing opportunities for 2027.

As with all the other Back 9 events, 5,000 Race to Dubai points are available at the Genesis Championship, including 835 for the winner, so there is still plenty of scope for movement around the cut-off.

Among those with work to do is Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg, who arrives in South Korea in 101st place in the rankings, just 0.75 points behind the all-important 100th.

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Sebastian Soderberg is one place outside the top 100 (Image credit: Getty Images)

With such a narrow margin separating him from the top 100, even a relatively modest points total could prove significant, although his fate could depend on results elsewhere.

American Sean Crocker is another player with an opportunity to climb into the top 100, beginning the week in 103rd.

He is just 10.69 points behind the current cut-off and will be hoping to finish the regular season strongly.

Another player with plenty at stake is Yuto Katsuragawa. The Japanese star claimed his maiden DP World Tour title at the 2024 ISPS Handa Championship, earning an exemption through the end of 2026.

He enters the Genesis Championship 106th in the standings, less than 48 points outside the current top 100.

Yuto Katsuragawa has a chance to reach the top 100 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Four-time DP World Tour winner Kiradech Aphibarnrat also has ground to make up. The Thai star begins the week 108th in the rankings, just over 50 points outside the top 100.

Meanwhile, Brandon Robinson Thompson and Andreas Halvorsen occupy 109th and 110th positions respectively, with both also needing a strong performance to force their way into the top 100.

Australian Jason Scrivener is another established player with work to do, beginning the week in 112th, more than 84 points behind the top-100 mark.

Zander Lombard, who earned his DP World Tour card after winning Q School a year ago, is another notable name outside the top 100. The South African is 113rd ahead of the Genesis Championship.

Further down, Jens Dantorp and Euan Walker begin the week in 117th and 121st respectively.

Zander Lombard won Q School a year ago, but now faces a battle to keep his full DP World Tour playing privileges (Image credit: Getty Images)

There is also considerable pressure on several players currently inside the top 100.

Five-time DP World Tour winner Matteo Manassero is 98th, just 13.53 points above the current cutoff.

The Italian's most recent victory came at the 2024 Jonsson Workwear Open, meaning the exemption earned from that success expires at the end of this season.

One place above Manassero is David Law, who will also be looking over his shoulder, while 2024 D+D Real Czech Masters winner David Ravetto, in 95th, is another facing an anxious week.

There will also be some interested observers who are not competing in South Korea.

Among them is Eddie Pepperell, who sits 99th in the Race to Dubai standings but is absent from the Genesis Championship entry list.

Like Lombard, Pepperell earned his 2026 playing privileges through Q School. Just 9.35 points separate him from the cut-off, and the Englishman faces an anxious wait to discover whether he will remain inside the top 100.

Here are the players currently occupying 90th to 120th in the Race to Dubai rankings, along with a breakdown of the points available to the top 20 at the Genesis Championship.

Race To Dubai Rankings (90th-120th)

Players in bold are in the Genesis Championship field

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Player Points 90th Maximilian Steinlechner 626.51 91st Yanhan Zhou 604.99 92nd Brandon Stone 583.50 93rd Keita Nakajima 579.13 94th Marcus Kinhult 555.12 95th David Ravetto 553.92 96th Marco Penge 548.93 97th David Law 542.20 98th Matteo Manassero 522.36 99th Eddie Pepperell 518.18 100th Viktor Hovland 508.83 101st Sebastian Soderberg 508.08 102nd John Parry 507.43 103rd Sean Crocker 498.14 104th Nicolai Hojgaard 482.78 105th Daniel van Tonder 464.52 106th Yuto Katsuragawa 461.13 107th Alex Noren 459.63 108th Kiradech Aphibarnrat 458.65 109th Brandon Robinson Thompson 457.60 110th Andreas Halvorsen 457.17 111th Rasmus Hojgaard 455.52 112th Jason Scrivener 424.59 113rd Zander Lombard 421.22 114th Dylan Frittelli 416.77 115th Daniel Brown 413.86 116th Nicolai von Dellingshausen 409.90 117th Jens Dantorp 407.60 118th Thomas Rosenmueller 407.01 119th Marcel Schneider 402.81 120th Ross Fisher 396.10

Genesis Championship Race To Dubai Points Breakdown (Top 20)