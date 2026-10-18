Which Players Need A Big Week At The Genesis Championship To Secure Their DP World Tour Futures?

The Genesis Championship is the final DP World Tour event before the season-closing Play-Offs.
The top 70 eligible players in the Race to Dubai rankings after the event in South Korea will qualify for the first Play-Offs tournament, the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship.
However, for some players, the most pressing concern at the Genesis Championship will be securing their full DP World Tour status for 2027.
This season, the stakes are particularly high, with the number of players retaining full playing privileges via the Race to Dubai rankings reduced from 115 in 2025 to just 100.
Some players have already secured their status thanks to exemptions including tournament victories, but for others, finishing inside the top 100 will be crucial to ensure they maximise their playing opportunities for 2027.
As with all the other Back 9 events, 5,000 Race to Dubai points are available at the Genesis Championship, including 835 for the winner, so there is still plenty of scope for movement around the cut-off.
Among those with work to do is Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg, who arrives in South Korea in 101st place in the rankings, just 0.75 points behind the all-important 100th.
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With such a narrow margin separating him from the top 100, even a relatively modest points total could prove significant, although his fate could depend on results elsewhere.
American Sean Crocker is another player with an opportunity to climb into the top 100, beginning the week in 103rd.
He is just 10.69 points behind the current cut-off and will be hoping to finish the regular season strongly.
Another player with plenty at stake is Yuto Katsuragawa. The Japanese star claimed his maiden DP World Tour title at the 2024 ISPS Handa Championship, earning an exemption through the end of 2026.
He enters the Genesis Championship 106th in the standings, less than 48 points outside the current top 100.
Four-time DP World Tour winner Kiradech Aphibarnrat also has ground to make up. The Thai star begins the week 108th in the rankings, just over 50 points outside the top 100.
Meanwhile, Brandon Robinson Thompson and Andreas Halvorsen occupy 109th and 110th positions respectively, with both also needing a strong performance to force their way into the top 100.
Australian Jason Scrivener is another established player with work to do, beginning the week in 112th, more than 84 points behind the top-100 mark.
Zander Lombard, who earned his DP World Tour card after winning Q School a year ago, is another notable name outside the top 100. The South African is 113rd ahead of the Genesis Championship.
Further down, Jens Dantorp and Euan Walker begin the week in 117th and 121st respectively.
There is also considerable pressure on several players currently inside the top 100.
Five-time DP World Tour winner Matteo Manassero is 98th, just 13.53 points above the current cutoff.
The Italian's most recent victory came at the 2024 Jonsson Workwear Open, meaning the exemption earned from that success expires at the end of this season.
One place above Manassero is David Law, who will also be looking over his shoulder, while 2024 D+D Real Czech Masters winner David Ravetto, in 95th, is another facing an anxious week.
There will also be some interested observers who are not competing in South Korea.
Among them is Eddie Pepperell, who sits 99th in the Race to Dubai standings but is absent from the Genesis Championship entry list.
Like Lombard, Pepperell earned his 2026 playing privileges through Q School. Just 9.35 points separate him from the cut-off, and the Englishman faces an anxious wait to discover whether he will remain inside the top 100.
Here are the players currently occupying 90th to 120th in the Race to Dubai rankings, along with a breakdown of the points available to the top 20 at the Genesis Championship.
Race To Dubai Rankings (90th-120th)
Players in bold are in the Genesis Championship field
|
Position
|
Player
|
Points
|
90th
|
Maximilian Steinlechner
|
626.51
|
91st
|
Yanhan Zhou
|
604.99
|
92nd
|
Brandon Stone
|
583.50
|
93rd
|
Keita Nakajima
|
579.13
|
94th
|
Marcus Kinhult
|
555.12
|
95th
|
David Ravetto
|
553.92
|
96th
|
Marco Penge
|
548.93
|
97th
|
David Law
|
542.20
|
98th
|
Matteo Manassero
|
522.36
|
99th
|
Eddie Pepperell
|
518.18
|
100th
|
Viktor Hovland
|
508.83
|
101st
|
Sebastian Soderberg
|
508.08
|
102nd
|
John Parry
|
507.43
|
103rd
|
Sean Crocker
|
498.14
|
104th
|
Nicolai Hojgaard
|
482.78
|
105th
|
Daniel van Tonder
|
464.52
|
106th
|
Yuto Katsuragawa
|
461.13
|
107th
|
Alex Noren
|
459.63
|
108th
|
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|
458.65
|
109th
|
Brandon Robinson Thompson
|
457.60
|
110th
|
Andreas Halvorsen
|
457.17
|
111th
|
Rasmus Hojgaard
|
455.52
|
112th
|
Jason Scrivener
|
424.59
|
113rd
|
Zander Lombard
|
421.22
|
114th
|
Dylan Frittelli
|
416.77
|
115th
|
Daniel Brown
|
413.86
|
116th
|
Nicolai von Dellingshausen
|
409.90
|
117th
|
Jens Dantorp
|
407.60
|
118th
|
Thomas Rosenmueller
|
407.01
|
119th
|
Marcel Schneider
|
402.81
|
120th
|
Ross Fisher
|
396.10
Genesis Championship Race To Dubai Points Breakdown (Top 20)
|
Position
|
Points
|
1st
|
835.000
|
2nd
|
555.000
|
3rd
|
312.000
|
4th
|
250.000
|
5th
|
212.000
|
6th
|
175.500
|
7th
|
150.000
|
8th
|
125.000
|
9th
|
111.500
|
10th
|
100.000
|
11th
|
91.500
|
12th
|
86.000
|
13th
|
80.500
|
14th
|
76.500
|
15th
|
73.500
|
16th
|
70.500
|
17th
|
67.500
|
18th
|
64.500
|
19th
|
61.500
|
20th
|
60.000
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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