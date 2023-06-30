Martin Kaymer Admits He 'Would Love' To Return To DP World Tour Events

Martin Kaymer “would love” to return to playing on the DP World Tour in the future if he is allowed to compete alongside playing in LIV – with Graeme McDowell echoing his sentiments of wanting to support events in his home country.

The former World No.1 says LIV Golf is still his priority, but would like to return to European golf “here and there”, most notably back home in Germany.

McDowell would also like to be able to compete back in both Europe and also at the PGA Tour in his favourite events – saying he’d like to play in the Irish Open.

Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson don't seem in any rush to return to the PGA Tour, but a couple of European stalwarts have a different opinion.

For two-time Major champion Kaymer, he would relish the chance to return to action on the DP World Tour – which does seem far more possible after the huge agreement between the PGA Tour and Saudi Public Investment Funds (PIF) seemingly brought the golfing factions closer together.

Just how that works out remains to be seen, but 38-year-old Kaymer – with eight DP World Tour victories to go along with two Majors and a WGC – is certainly keen to return, even if not full-time.

“I would love to play on the European Tour,” said Kaymer. “I had great success there, I have good friends out there, I have very good relationships with the guys.

“I enjoyed the tournaments that they played and I believe that the Tour can be one of the strongest, especially with all the venues that they can provide in Europe.

“So, once we have the possibility to play in Europe again, I would like to support the few events here and there because I enjoy playing them but, on the other hand, my commitments are towards the LIV Tour.

“This is my priority, this is what I wanted to do, this is what I want for the future, but I hope we find some common ground and we have more possibilities.

“In my case, last week I would loved to have played in Germany and I would love to have played in my home country again. If that’s a possibility in the future then that would be nice.”

G-Mac wants to support Irish Open

McDowell would also like to play in selected events in Europe and America if given the opportunity, with the 2010 US Open champion ideally wanting to support the Irish Open.

The 43-year-old, who also hopes to return to the Ryder Cup after the merger is completed, wants to supplement his LIV schedule to stay sharp.

“My priority right now is the LIV Tour,” said McDowell. “But moving into the future, having no idea what it looks like, would I love the opportunity to support PGA Tour events and European Tour events that I care about and have relationships with via my sponsors, ones that we care about, the Irish Open for me?

“Will I have the chance to play the Irish Open in September? Probably doubtful the way it’s going. In the short term, I would love to be there and support, there’s no doubt.

“I think 14 events a year is a lot of golf, but to stay sharp, and I’ve always played between 20-30 events a year, so I’ve always wanted to supplement my LIV schedule with other events to stay sharp and to compete, so I would welcome that opportunity and I hope one day we get there.”

Despite players being keen, there are still far more questions than answers about the mechanism for LIV Golf, the PGA Tour and DP World Tour to all co-exist together in a new era of men’s professional golf.