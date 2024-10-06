Which Celebrities Made The Cut At The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship?
From Bill Murray to John Elway and Gareth Bale, see which celebrity golfers earned the right to play St Andrews once again and which headed home early...
While the PGA Tour all-but begins its year with the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the DP World Tour hosts the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at three of the most iconic Scottish courses towards its end. And the brutal race to make the cut has been decided.
More than 150 celebrities and amateurs (168 to be exact) competed at St Andrews' Old Course, Kingbarns, and Carnoustie across four days in order to be crowned champion. But unlike a regular tour event where around 65 golfers make it through to the weekend, as far as the celebs are concerned, only the top 20 teams earned the honor of teeing it up at St Andrews for a second time.
Despite the succinct number of quality amateurs remaining, there are plenty of extremely well-known faces in contention over the final day. Leading the way is Tyrrell Hatton - one of 14 LIV golfers in the field - and his dad Jeff who began Sunday on a combined 38-under after Tyrrell tied the Old Course record with 61 on Saturday. Hatton sr is also Tyrrell's coach and could triumph in just his second ever appearance at the Dunhill.
Meanwhile, Huey Lewis is hoping to create some more news by helping Rasmus Neegraard-Petersen to the team prize. The American singer and actor has been a part of a 59 and a 58 so far this week, with the seven-handicapper and his Danish partner four strokes back from the Hattons.
The unlikely pairing of American golf pro James Nicholas and NFL legend John Elway has proved pretty successful already with the duo having entered the final round on -31 and an outside chance of winning. Denver Broncos icon Elway won his first of two SuperBowl titles in January 1998, some 10 months after on-course partner Nicholas was born.
✅ Ties course record at the Old Course✅ Lowest career round✅ Played with his Dad ✅ Leads the tournament Saturday's done right, Tyrrell 👌#dunhilllinks pic.twitter.com/nlQeJPbcDbOctober 5, 2024
Among the couples on 29-under include English cricket hero, Allan Lamb - taking part in his 15th appearance at the tournament - and former Wales and Real Madrid soccer star, Gareth Bale. The ex-goal scorer made headlines on Saturday after having his ball picked up by an escaped dog, but - regardless - the talented golfer and pro partner Dan Brown have enjoyed an excellent week so far.
Among the final cluster of groups to make the cut included Robert MacIntyre and his father/stand-in caddie Dougie, John Parry and Mark Nicholas - another former cricketer and current broadcaster - and Jordan Smith plus American actor and comedian, Bill Murray. The iconic 'Caddyshack' greenkeeper is a staple of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and made the cut in his 10th showing at the Dunhill, as well.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Celebrity Teams To Make Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Cut
- Tyrrell Hatton and Jeff Hatton
- Thorbjorn Olesen and Dermont Desmond
- Rasmus Neegaard-Petersen and Huey Lewis
- Grant Forrest and Martin Gilbert
- Yurav Premlall and Erwee Botha
- Tom Vaillant and Andrew White
- James Nicholas and John Elway
- Jorge Campillo and Philippe Laffont
- Daniel Gale and Samir Kaul
- Clement Sordet and Louise Del Balzo
- Adrien Saddier and Philippe Bucheton
- Justin Harding and Angie Rutherford
- Padraig Harrington and Kieran McManus
- Dan Brown and Gareth Bale
- Robert MacIntyre and Dougie MacIntyre
- Nicolas Colsaerts and Ari Emanuel
- Kazuma Kobori and Stephen Bell
- Haotong Li and Allan Lamb
- Jordan Smith and Bill Murray
- John Parry and Mark Nicholas
Did Jay Monahan Or Yasir Al-Rumayyan Make The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Cut?
Neither the PGA Tour commissioner or chairman of the Saudi PIF made the cut at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, days after they were first pictured smiling and joking together at Carnoustie.
The cut mark was 28-under this week, and - in truth - neither golfing boss was particularly close to squeezing through to Sunday. For them, it will be disappointing, but it will at least offer them the opportunity to discuss the future of men's pro golf for a little longer.
Monahan will take bragging rights home with him, however, after he and Billy Horschel ended in a tie for 60th on 23-under. The PGA Tour chief contributed four times as well, compared to just two from the clubs of Al-Rumayyan. The influential businessman finished the week in T70th on 22-under alongside South African, Dean Burmester.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
How Does PGA Tour University Work?
PGA Tour University was introduced in 2020 to offer a clear pathway for top college golfers to join the professional ranks, but how does it work?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Final Round Tee Times
Tyrrell Hatton leads by one stroke, as the Englishman heads out alongside Nicolas Colsaerts at 11.33am, local time, on the Old Course
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Final Round Tee Times
Tyrrell Hatton leads by one stroke, as the Englishman heads out alongside Nicolas Colsaerts at 11.33am, local time, on the Old Course
By Matt Cradock Published
-
8 Big Names To Miss The Cut At The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Tyrrell Hatton leads going into Sunday at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, with a number of big names missing out on one last round at the Old Course
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'Back You Go Gareth Bale' - Social Media Reacts To Excited Pup At Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
The event in Scotland has been great viewing, with one video on social media garnering plenty of attention as an excited dog returned Gareth Bale's golf ball during the tournament
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Nicolas Colsaerts Makes Albatross At Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Playing the 16th hole at Kingsbarns, the Belgian Bomber produced a stunning second into the par 5 that never looked anywhere else but in, as he registered an albatross
By Matt Cradock Published
-
LIV Golf Leaderboard At The 2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
There are 14 LIV Golfers present at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, with a number of them in contention as the tournament heads into the final round on Sunday
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
Billy Horschel Admits Surprise Over Level Of ‘Disinterest’ Golf Civil War Has Created
The American admits to being surprised by how much apathy has been created as a result of the fractures at the top of the men’s game
By Mike Hall Published
-
'I Don't Think The DP World Tour Should Have Gone With The PGA Tour' - Matt Fitzpatrick Critical Of Strategic Alliance
The 2022 US Open champion thinks the DP World Tour made an error when it formed a strategic alliance with the PGA Tour
By Mike Hall Published
-
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Tee Times: Rounds One, Two And Three
A world-class field, including the best of the DP World Tour, top PGA Tour pros and 14 LIV Golf stars, tee it up at three iconic courses
By Mike Hall Published