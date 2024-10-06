Which Celebrities Made The Cut At The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship?

While the PGA Tour all-but begins its year with the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the DP World Tour hosts the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at three of the most iconic Scottish courses towards its end. And the brutal race to make the cut has been decided.

More than 150 celebrities and amateurs (168 to be exact) competed at St Andrews' Old Course, Kingbarns, and Carnoustie across four days in order to be crowned champion. But unlike a regular tour event where around 65 golfers make it through to the weekend, as far as the celebs are concerned, only the top 20 teams earned the honor of teeing it up at St Andrews for a second time.

Despite the succinct number of quality amateurs remaining, there are plenty of extremely well-known faces in contention over the final day. Leading the way is Tyrrell Hatton - one of 14 LIV golfers in the field - and his dad Jeff who began Sunday on a combined 38-under after Tyrrell tied the Old Course record with 61 on Saturday. Hatton sr is also Tyrrell's coach and could triumph in just his second ever appearance at the Dunhill.

Meanwhile, Huey Lewis is hoping to create some more news by helping Rasmus Neegraard-Petersen to the team prize. The American singer and actor has been a part of a 59 and a 58 so far this week, with the seven-handicapper and his Danish partner four strokes back from the Hattons.

The unlikely pairing of American golf pro James Nicholas and NFL legend John Elway has proved pretty successful already with the duo having entered the final round on -31 and an outside chance of winning. Denver Broncos icon Elway won his first of two SuperBowl titles in January 1998, some 10 months after on-course partner Nicholas was born.

✅ Ties course record at the Old Course✅ Lowest career round✅ Played with his Dad ✅ Leads the tournament Saturday's done right, Tyrrell 👌#dunhilllinks pic.twitter.com/nlQeJPbcDbOctober 5, 2024

Among the couples on 29-under include English cricket hero, Allan Lamb - taking part in his 15th appearance at the tournament - and former Wales and Real Madrid soccer star, Gareth Bale. The ex-goal scorer made headlines on Saturday after having his ball picked up by an escaped dog, but - regardless - the talented golfer and pro partner Dan Brown have enjoyed an excellent week so far.

Among the final cluster of groups to make the cut included Robert MacIntyre and his father/stand-in caddie Dougie, John Parry and Mark Nicholas - another former cricketer and current broadcaster - and Jordan Smith plus American actor and comedian, Bill Murray. The iconic 'Caddyshack' greenkeeper is a staple of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and made the cut in his 10th showing at the Dunhill, as well.

Tyrrell Hatton and Jeff Hatton

Thorbjorn Olesen and Dermont Desmond

Rasmus Neegaard-Petersen and Huey Lewis

Grant Forrest and Martin Gilbert

Yurav Premlall and Erwee Botha

Tom Vaillant and Andrew White

James Nicholas and John Elway

Jorge Campillo and Philippe Laffont

Daniel Gale and Samir Kaul

Clement Sordet and Louise Del Balzo

Adrien Saddier and Philippe Bucheton

Justin Harding and Angie Rutherford

Padraig Harrington and Kieran McManus

Dan Brown and Gareth Bale

Robert MacIntyre and Dougie MacIntyre

Nicolas Colsaerts and Ari Emanuel

Kazuma Kobori and Stephen Bell

Haotong Li and Allan Lamb

Jordan Smith and Bill Murray

John Parry and Mark Nicholas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Neither the PGA Tour commissioner or chairman of the Saudi PIF made the cut at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, days after they were first pictured smiling and joking together at Carnoustie.

The cut mark was 28-under this week, and - in truth - neither golfing boss was particularly close to squeezing through to Sunday. For them, it will be disappointing, but it will at least offer them the opportunity to discuss the future of men's pro golf for a little longer.

Monahan will take bragging rights home with him, however, after he and Billy Horschel ended in a tie for 60th on 23-under. The PGA Tour chief contributed four times as well, compared to just two from the clubs of Al-Rumayyan. The influential businessman finished the week in T70th on 22-under alongside South African, Dean Burmester.