'Back You Go Gareth Bale' - Social Media Reacts To Excited Pup At Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
The event in Scotland has been great viewing, with one video on social media garnering plenty of attention as an excited dog returned Gareth Bale's golf ball during the tournament
A video posted to social media has been drawing plenty of attention, for humorous reasons, with Gareth Bale, who is playing in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, seeing his golf ball being returned by a dog.
Posted by user @DarrenMcRae3 to X/Twitter, the video shows Bale hitting an approach shot at St Andrews with the ball finishing just past the flag. However, just a few seconds later, a dog is seen running on the green, picking the ball up and returning it back to the football star.
Hahahaha back you go🤣 @GarethBale11 pic.twitter.com/6qhYjWMdIKOctober 4, 2024
Having been shared thousands of times, and even posted to the DP World Tour's social profiles, there has been reaction from users and, below, we have taken a look through the best that social media has come up with.
Before we start, and for those wondering, the ruling is, thankfully, quite simple, as many asked what happens in this situation. Via the USGA: "If your ball is moved by an outside influence, such as an animal or a spectator, there is no penalty to anyone and the ball must be replaced."
Funnily enough, back in 2012 at the very same event, a playful dog fetched Paul Casey's golf ball at Kingsbarns, with the Englishman replacing his ball where it had finished. Another example was at the 1998 Players Championship, where a bird stole Brad Fabel's golf ball on the iconic par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass.
Anyhow, let's get on with the reactions!
Dog steals Gareth Bale's ball 😂🎥: DarrenMcRae3/X #dunhilllinks pic.twitter.com/VyJMQTTlqdOctober 5, 2024
Class 🤣 #playitasitlies #HappyGilmore https://t.co/sZl7ASE62rOctober 4, 2024
No, I’ve never seen that before either. https://t.co/5z8BEKrUG5October 4, 2024
@TheMasters pic.twitter.com/rCc9Pj2WTCOctober 5, 2024
😶 pic.twitter.com/cgY2wqcphnOctober 5, 2024
That’s roughDog ruff! https://t.co/vHrAgNu0MzOctober 4, 2024
😂 you can hear the owners clearly mortified their good boy having fun. Love puppies on the courses.October 5, 2024
Brilliant, at least it brought it back. Good dog.October 5, 2024
I think he just wanted him to have another goOctober 5, 2024
😂😂😂 https://t.co/znDxBfrTWlOctober 5, 2024
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Nicolas Colsaerts Makes Albatross At Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Playing the 16th hole at Kingsbarns, the Belgian Bomber produced a stunning second into the par 5 that never looked anywhere else but in, as he registered an albatross
By Matt Cradock Published
-
PGA Tour Pro Joins 2% Club After Making Sanderson Farms Championship Cut
Kevin Streelman made his 300th PGA Tour cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship, becoming just the 204th player in PGA Tour history to do so
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Nicolas Colsaerts Makes Albatross At Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Playing the 16th hole at Kingsbarns, the Belgian Bomber produced a stunning second into the par 5 that never looked anywhere else but in, as he registered an albatross
By Matt Cradock Published
-
LIV Golf Leaderboard At The 2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
There are 14 LIV Golfers present at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, with a number of them in contention as the tournament heads into the weekend
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Billy Horschel Admits Surprise Over Level Of ‘Disinterest’ Golf Civil War Has Created
The American admits to being surprised by how much apathy has been created as a result of the fractures at the top of the men’s game
By Mike Hall Published
-
'I Don't Think The DP World Tour Should Have Gone With The PGA Tour' - Matt Fitzpatrick Critical Of Strategic Alliance
The 2022 US Open champion thinks the DP World Tour made an error when it formed a strategic alliance with the PGA Tour
By Mike Hall Published
-
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Tee Times: Rounds One, Two And Three
A world-class field, including the best of the DP World Tour, top PGA Tour pros and 14 LIV Golf stars, tee it up at three iconic courses
By Mike Hall Published
-
Jay Monahan And Yasir Al-Rumayyan Paired Together At Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
The PGA Tour commissioner and PIF governor have been paired together in the DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
By Mike Hall Last updated
-
How Much It Costs To Play All 3 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Courses
The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is held on three of Scotland’s best courses – here’s how much it costs to play each
By Mike Hall Published
-
Why Are So Many LIV Golfers Allowed To Play At The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship?
14 players who regularly ply their trade on the PIF-funded circuit are due to be in action in Scotland on the DP World Tour this week
By Jonny Leighfield Published