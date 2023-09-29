Where Zach Johnson Got It Wrong On Friday At The Ryder Cup
It was a dismal day for the Ryder Cup holders at Marco Simone
The first day of the Ryder Cup for Team USA was nothing short of a disaster. After winning by a record margin at Whistling Straits two years ago, they failed to clinch a single match here at Marco Simone on Friday for the first time in the tournament’s history.
Europe swept the foursomes session 4-0 before Luke Donald’s afternoon line-up proved this team possesses no shortage of grit when their backs are against the wall.
From winning positions in the top three fourball matches coming into the closing holes, Europe turned the tables, conjuring up brilliance to surge 6.5-1.5 ahead.
The scoreline brings into focus decisions made by US captain Zach Johnson, who surprised many with his line-up for the foursomes. Here’s where, in hindsight, he went wrong…
Sitting Spieth and Thomas
The form of Justin Thomas coming into the biennial contest was a hot topic but most still expected him to be picked to partner Jordan Spieth on Friday morning, especially given their record together.
It’s no secret that Spieth is far from his best just now, so it obviously seemed sensible to rest his star duo given the penalty for straying offline at this Italian brute of a layout. If he was given a doover, though, it’s hard to imagine he would make the same decision again.
They were given the nod to play in the afternoon and combined well. Thomas, in particular, proved his worth to this team, displaying all his leadership qualities to put the US within a whisker of clinching their first full point.
Only a 20-footer on the last by Viktor Hovland denied them in the end. Thomas was then seen deep in conversation with Johnson and Scottie Scheffler after his game had concluded, as the trio tried to make sense of what was unfolding and plot a route back into contention.
Even at this early stage, that feels like a longshot, but if the US are to have any hope, they’re going to need Thomas in every session.
Sam Burns
Sam Burns was another of Johnson’s captain’s picks and one that not everybody agreed with when it was announced. He is good friends with Scheffler, though, and his inclusion was touted by many as a way to unleash all of the World No. 1’s potential.
Sadly for American fans, the opposite happened. Rather than free up Scheffler and help him shine, Burns was like an anchor tied to his ankles.
In spite of Burns’ struggles, the pair didn’t make a single bogey in foursomes, which is a feat in itself, but just one birdie in 15 holes was never going to be enough to conquer the fiery pairing of Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton.
The Englishman even admitted he didn’t putt well after shaking hands on the 15th green and securing a point that never looked in doubt.
According to multiple sources, Burns had been searching for form during the practice rounds, so maybe the better bet would have been to leave the rookie out in the morning and hide him a little in the easier fourball format.
Scheffler proved in the afternoon that he is in good form and even sunk a few clutch putts to boot as he and Brooks Koepka struck up a good partnership. Again, but for an inspired eagle-par-eagle finish for Rahm, they would have bagged a crucial full point.
Doubling up on Morikawa
Plenty of people tipped Collin Morikawa to play a key role in the outcome of this year’s Ryder Cup, and it’s easy to see why. It is, after all, a course on paper that should suit his game.
The rough at Marco Simone is brutal, so the two-time Major winner’s prowess from tee to green was expected to make him a standout performer. That could yet happen should the US produce a comeback for the ages, but both of those eventualities feel as unlikely as the other.
Morikawa and Rickie Fowler scored poorly in the foursomes, playing 17 holes in one-over before eventually going down 2&1 to Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka. That match was there for the taking but the Americans couldn’t find a way to get it done.
It was, therefore, a shock when Morikawa’s name appeared in the afternoon line-up. In fairness, not many would have been able to resist the start made by Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick, who was six-under through six on his own ball.
The European birdies did dry up, though, but Morikawa and his partner Xander Schauffele couldn’t establish any sort of momentum. As a pairing, they scored the worst against the card, albeit they only played 15 holes before the final nail was hammered into their coffin.
With 4&3 and 5&3 losses to his name, he’ll surely sit at least one session tomorrow.
