The prestigious tournament for the best junior amateur golfers returns for its 40th edition this August.

“Where Stars Are Born”: Peter McEvoy Trophy Returns For 40th Running

The Peter McEvoy Trophy is returning for its 40th running at Copt Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands this August.

The competition is one of the most prestigious junior tournaments in the golfing calendar with previous winners including the likes of Justin Rose and Lee Westwood, with former entrants including Paul Casey, Luke Donald, Tyrell Hatton and Danny Willett.

It’s a decorated tournament, and the players who have previously entered have now gone on to win over 100 European Tour titles, 60 PGA Tour wins and 11 Ryder Cup and Walker Cup appearances.

This year’s McEvoy Trophy will see a field of 84 golfers who are under the age of 18 compete for the most prestigious junior amateur tournament in Europe.

For the first time in its history, the field will include both boys and girls competing for the same trophy with move being strongly supported by The R&A.

The 72 hole tournament will take place on Wednesday August 25th and Thursday 26th with a practice round taking place on Tuesday 24th.

Entries for the event are still open – with the closing date on July 28th – and the tournament is especially keen to encourage as many girls to enter as possible.

To qualify, the player must have been under 18 years old at 00:00 on 1st January 2021 and have a handicap index not exceeding 1.2.

Peter McEvoy OBE has been a member at the host course – Copt Heath Golf Club – for 55 years and has been an honorary life member since he won the British Amateur Championship in 1977 and 1978.

When asked how the club could commemorate his achievements, he chose a 72 hole competition to be held annually at Copt Heath and this year will mark the 40th hosting.

Speaking on the announcement that the 2021 event would include female golfers for the first time, McEvoy said, “Copt Heath honoured me by inviting me to be the patron of the first 72 hole Boys golf tournament. I’m excited Peter McEvoy Trophy is set to become a tournament to be contested by Boys and Girls both competing for the same Trophy.”

“I am excited and fully support this development and I am very grateful to Copt Heath and to The R&A for their support and encouragement in making this change to the tournament’s format a reality.”

For more details on the tournament, and for information on how to enter, visit www.coptheathgolf.co.uk/mcevoy-2021