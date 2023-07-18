Where Is The 2024 Open Championship?
The R&A have already planned out where the next three editions of the tournament will be held
Royal Liverpool Golf Club will host the 151st edition of the Open Championship this week, the 13th time the historic golf course will have held the Major.
Rory McIlroy was triumphant the last time the Open came to Royal Liverpool in 2014 and the Northern Irishman comes into the week off the back of an epic win at the Genesis Scottish Open.
The 34-year-old beat Robert McIntyre with a birdie on the 18th hole at Berwick Golf Club to win his second tournament this year after what's been an up-and-down season.
The Northern Irishman is bounding in form heading into the week and will be hoping to go one better than his second place finish at the US Open in Los Angeles last month.
This week, he'll face a different challenge on the links at Hoylake, one of the oldest English seaside golf clubs in the world that was first opened in 1869 and is designed to deliver one of the toughest tests in golf.
But this time next Sunday our winner will be crowned and heads will turn to next year's event.
So where will the 2024 Open Championship be held?
ROYAL TROON TO HOST 2024 OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP
The R&A have been hard at work planning out future Open Championship venues and the 152nd edition of the illustrious tournament will be held at Royal Troon in Scotland.
The golf course, which is situated on the South Ayrshire coastline, will welcome the world's best for the first time since 2016.
Henrik Stenson would go on to win the tournament, beating Phil Mickelson by three shots to claim his first and only Major championship, following a thrilling final round.
The club was initially founded in 1878 with only five holes and the Old Course was redesigned in 1923 to host its inaugural championship.
It also played host to the AIG Women's Open in 2020 where Germany's Sophia Popov was victorious.
It ranks as one of the top links courses in Scotland delivering a real challenge thanks to its tight fairways and difficult rough. Accurate shooting is certainly required around this historic track.
Following that, the Open will return to Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland in 2025, before heading to Royal Birkdale in 2026, the site of Jordan Spieth's Open Championship win in 2015.
FUTURE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP VENUES
- 2024: Royal Troon Golf Club, Scotland
- 2025: Royal Portrush Golf Club, Northern Ireland
- 2026: Royal Birkdale Golf Club, England
Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. He is regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy and uses his background, having written extensively on golf in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.
Having obtained a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool, Ed has recently changed paths into journalism and just last year achieved his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association.
He has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including Premier League managers, All Blacks Coaches and Grand Slam tennis superstars. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. And when he's not writing for Golf Monthly, you'll find him producing news and feature articles for the MailOnline's sports desk, where he covers everything from football to rugby union.
During his weekends off, you'll likely find Ed heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs with his friends, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club in Surrey. Ed also plays the saxophone, can tell you some pretty terrible dad jokes and can knock up a very tasty carbonara!
-
-
Open Championship Odds: How to Bet on the 151st Open Championship
Lock in the best offers from OddsChecker below, and you will win bigger on the 151st Open Championship this week.
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Turns To YouTube In Bid To Tame Hoylake
This is just Scottie Scheffler's third Open and his first visit to Royal Liverpool and the World No. 1 has gone online as part of his prep
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
Open Championship Gear Round-Up: Custom Golf Shoes, Limited Edition Bags And Prototype Clubs All Spotted
We're taking a look at some of the new golf gear that we've seen on show at Royal Liverpool this week
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Ryder Cup 'Shouldn't Be Used As A Bargaining Chip' - Lee Westwood
The former World No.1 says he'd still like to be Ryder Cup captain and that the match should feature Europe and USA's best players regardless of which tours they play on
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
Open Championship Weather Forecast 2023
Check out the weather forecast for the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
'If You Win It You Can Call It Whatever The Hell You Want' - Collin Morikawa on Open/British Open debate
Is it The Open or the British Open? Former winner of the Claret Jug, Collin Morikawa, has his say
By Michael Weston • Published
-
'You Don't Want To Get Hit By A Golf Ball' - Rahm's Warning To Potential Open Protesters
Asked about the possibility of disruptions by ‘Just Stop Oil’ protesters, the Spaniard was clear they should not get in the way of play
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Open Championship Tee Times And Pairings - Rounds One And Two
See all of the groupings and times for rounds one and two of the 2023 Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
Rory Reveals “Biggest Challenge” Of Royal Liverpool
Although avoiding a press conference, Rory has commented on the key to success at Royal Liverpool and his form coming into the championship
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
How Do You Qualify For The AIG Women’s Open?
We take a look at the qualification process for the AIG Women's Open
By Carly Frost • Published