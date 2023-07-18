Where Is The 2024 Open Championship?

Royal Liverpool Golf Club will host the 151st edition of the Open Championship this week, the 13th time the historic golf course will have held the Major. 

Rory McIlroy was triumphant the last time the Open came to Royal Liverpool in 2014 and the Northern Irishman comes into the week off the back of an epic win at the Genesis Scottish Open

The 34-year-old beat Robert McIntyre with a birdie on the 18th hole at Berwick Golf Club to win his second tournament this year after what's been an up-and-down season. 

The Northern Irishman is bounding in form heading into the week and will be hoping to go one better than his second place finish at the US Open in Los Angeles last month.

This week, he'll face a different challenge on the links at Hoylake, one of the oldest English seaside golf clubs in the world that was first opened in 1869 and is designed to deliver one of the toughest tests in golf.

Rory McIlroy at the 2023 Open Championship

Rory McIlroy during a practice round at the 2023 Open Championship

But this time next Sunday our winner will be crowned and heads will turn to next year's event. 

So where will the 2024 Open Championship be held? 

The Open at Royal Liverpool

Views of the golf course at Royal Liverpool

ROYAL TROON TO HOST 2024 OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP

The R&A have been hard at work planning out future Open Championship venues and the 152nd edition of the illustrious tournament will be held at Royal Troon in Scotland. 

The golf course, which is situated on the South Ayrshire coastline, will welcome the world's best for the first time since 2016. 

Royal Troon golf course

Views of the Royal Troon Golf Course in South Ayrshire

Henrik Stenson would go on to win the tournament, beating Phil Mickelson by three shots to claim his first and only Major championship, following a thrilling final round.

The club was initially founded in 1878 with only five holes and the Old Course was redesigned in 1923 to host its inaugural championship. 

It also played host to the AIG Women's Open in 2020 where Germany's Sophia Popov was victorious.  

Royal Troon Golf club Club house

The clubhouse at Royal Troon during the 2020 AIG Women's Open

It ranks as one of the top links courses in Scotland delivering a real challenge thanks to its tight fairways and difficult rough. Accurate shooting is certainly required around this historic track. 

Following that, the Open will return to Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland in 2025, before heading to Royal Birkdale in 2026, the site of Jordan Spieth's Open Championship win in 2015. 

FUTURE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP VENUES

  • 2024: Royal Troon Golf Club, Scotland
  • 2025: Royal Portrush Golf Club, Northern Ireland
  • 2026: Royal Birkdale Golf Club, England
