When Tiger Woods Admitted Son Charlie Outdrove Him

Tiger Woods is clearly proud of son Charlie’s efforts as he helps his development in the game, but he probably wasn’t ready for the day the youngster outdrove him.

That’s precisely what Tiger admitted a year ago had already happened, though. Days before the 2022 PNC Championship, where he teamed up with his son for the family-oriented event, Woods took part in The Match at Pelican Golf Club, and there, he recounted the astonishing moment Charlie cracked a drive beyond his.

He said: “I hate to say it, but I’m going to admit it. He finally did it a few weeks ago. I spun one, he tomahawked one and got me.”

As Woods admitted, Charlie outdrove him partly because the 15-time Major winner “spun one,” but that shouldn’t take anything away from a remarkable achievement.

After all, at the time Charlie would have been just 13, and months later, Tiger was still reminding everyone of his formidable ability off the tee at February’s Genesis Invitational, where he regularly outdrove playing partner Justin Thomas, and hit a monster 364-yard drive at one point.

Meanwhile, even though Woods is no longer in his prime, his stock yardages tell us that he still hits his driver 295 yards.

Charlie’s development has continued in the period since he outdrove his dad, included cruising to an eight-shot win at a junior tournament. While navigating a par 5 doesn't necessarily require the ability to drive the ball long, his performance was notable for how well he performed on the longer holes, finishing five-under on the eight par-5s.

During the 2023 season on the Boys 13-18 Medalist Tour, Charlie has found most success on the longer holes, too, with a par-5 average of 4.8, perhaps suggesting that, where his driving ability, is concerned, he might just be getting started.

Tiger Woods is overseeing the development of Charlie Woods' game (Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods Sr also admitted last year that he has advised Charlie to copy Rory McIlroy’s swing, rather than his own. McIlroy is one of the longest drivers in the game, and averaged a staggering 326.3 yards on the PGA Tour in the 2022/23 season. Considering Charlie’s achievement and continuing development, it appears he followed Tiger’s instructions to the letter.

Fans eager to get a closer look at Charlie’s progress can do so when he once again tees it up alongside Tiger at the PNC Championship on 16 and 17 December.