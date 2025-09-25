When Are The Ryder Cup Friday Morning Foursomes Pairings Announced?
The opening session sees the two teams compete in four matches of foursomes, but when will the pairings be announced?
The opening days of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black had been running nicely to schedule, with commitments including Team USA and Team Europe practice rounds taking place as planned on Monday and Tuesday.
However, on Tuesday afternoon, news broke that, with rain in the forecast for Thursday, the Opening Ceremony was being brought forward by a day.
That had a knock-on effect on some of Wednesday’s schedule, including the practice rounds for both teams being brought forward to accommodate the ceremony's new time slot.
Usually, immediately after the Opening Ceremony is arguably the biggest moment in the lead up to the match, the captain’s pairings, when they announce the eight players from their team who will compete in Friday morning’s opening foursomes session, and who they will be playing alongside.
However, this time, the captain’s pairings didn’t follow the ceremony. So, when is the announcement?
The pairings will be revealed at 4pm EDT (9pm BST) on Thursday, the original slot in the schedule. Once the captains have revealed their choices, the two will also give interviews explaining their reasoning, with the process expected to end around an hour later.
At that stage, if it hadn’t already, the start of the Ryder Cup will feel very real indeed, with the first pairings of the Friday morning foursomes getting underway early, at 7.10am EDT (12.10pm BST).
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
That could be a pivotal session, particularly considering a remarkable home record in foursomes, where the last five teams to win the foursomes battle also went on to win the Ryder Cup. It’s not the only action on the first day, though.
The opening four-ball session is scheduled to begin at 12.25pm EDT (5.25 BST) on Friday, and less than an hour beforehand, Bradley and Donald will announce the pairings, with that taking place between 11.45am EDT (4.45pm BST) and 12.00pm EDT (5.00pm BST).
The afternoon four-ball pairings for the second day will be announced during the same time slot on Saturday.
There is no designated slot in the schedule for announcing the Saturday morning foursomes pairings, but they are typically revealed around an hour after Friday’s play concludes.
Pairings Announcement Schedule - Days One And Two
All times EDT
- Thursday, 4.00pm-5.00pm: Friday Morning Pairings
- Friday, 12.45pm-1.00pm: Friday Afternoon Pairings
- Saturday, 12.45pm-1.00pm: Saturday Afternoon Pairings
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.