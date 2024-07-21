What Justin Rose And Billy Horschel Get For Finishing Runner-Up At The Open

As with any Major, there are some significant perks of winning The Open, including prize money of $3.1m in 2024 and exemptions into all four Majors for years to come.

Winner Xander Schauffele also gets to keep the famous Claret Jug for the year, while the prestige of being named Champion Golfer of the Year, as well as a place in the history books, further securing his legacy following victory at the PGA Championship earlier in the year.

It’s far from doom and gloom for Justin Rose and Billy Horschel, though, who finished two behind Schauffele in second, with some enviable rewards heading their way. Here are some of the top bonuses the pair get for finishing runner-up at The Open.

Prize Money

The 2024 edition of the Major at Royal Troon offered a record prize money payout of $17m. While winner Schauffele claims $3.1m, it’s far from a paltry sum for the two runners-up, with Rose and Horschel each claiming a $1,443,500 payout, a figure that outstrips the prize money handed out to the winner of some PGA Tour events.

Exemptions

Players finishing second guarantee their spot at the 2025 Open at Royal Portrush (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rose and Horschel can rest assured that their spots at the following year’s tournament are guaranteed as the top 10 and ties all qualify.

That means there will be no need for the pair to fret over variables including world ranking or whether there will be a need to endure the marathon of final qualifying to earn a spot at Royal Portrush in 2025.

It’s not just The Open they get to experience next year, either. The top four, including ties, also claim their place at the following year’s Masters.

World Ranking Points

One of the best ways to qualify for any of the four Majors is to attain a high enough world ranking, and finishing runner-up at The Open can go a long way to achieving that aim, with 60 world ranking points on offer to players finishing second.

That’s not too far short of the points typically awarded for victory at the PGA Tour’s prestigious signature events, although it is admittedly still significantly less than the haul of 100 points awarded to The Open champion.

FedEx Cup Points

Players just missing out on victory receive valuable FedEx Cup points (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the biggest incentives for PGA Tour players is to reach the FedEx Cup Playoffs, culminating in the Tour Championship, which in 2023 handed winner Viktor Hovland prize money of $18m.

Players jostle for places in the Playoffs throughout the season, with PGA Tour events typically offering 500 points to the winner and 700 points at its signature events. While 750 points are awarded to the winner of the Majors, including The Open, the runners-up still claimed plenty of valuable points, with 400 heading the way of Rose and Horschel.

Silver Salver Trophy

The runner-up receives the Silver Salver (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Claret Jug is one of the most coveted trophies in golf, and while it will undoubtedly pain anyone finishing second to see someone other than them lift the trophy, Rose and Horschel receive the Silver Salver, which, unlike the Claret Jug, they get to keep.