What Justin Rose And Billy Horschel Get For Finishing Runner-Up At The Open
Even though the pair missed out on the Claret Jug, Rose and Horschel get several eye-catching perks for finishing second
As with any Major, there are some significant perks of winning The Open, including prize money of $3.1m in 2024 and exemptions into all four Majors for years to come.
Winner Xander Schauffele also gets to keep the famous Claret Jug for the year, while the prestige of being named Champion Golfer of the Year, as well as a place in the history books, further securing his legacy following victory at the PGA Championship earlier in the year.
It’s far from doom and gloom for Justin Rose and Billy Horschel, though, who finished two behind Schauffele in second, with some enviable rewards heading their way. Here are some of the top bonuses the pair get for finishing runner-up at The Open.
Prize Money
The 2024 edition of the Major at Royal Troon offered a record prize money payout of $17m. While winner Schauffele claims $3.1m, it’s far from a paltry sum for the two runners-up, with Rose and Horschel each claiming a $1,443,500 payout, a figure that outstrips the prize money handed out to the winner of some PGA Tour events.
Exemptions
Rose and Horschel can rest assured that their spots at the following year’s tournament are guaranteed as the top 10 and ties all qualify.
That means there will be no need for the pair to fret over variables including world ranking or whether there will be a need to endure the marathon of final qualifying to earn a spot at Royal Portrush in 2025.
It’s not just The Open they get to experience next year, either. The top four, including ties, also claim their place at the following year’s Masters.
World Ranking Points
One of the best ways to qualify for any of the four Majors is to attain a high enough world ranking, and finishing runner-up at The Open can go a long way to achieving that aim, with 60 world ranking points on offer to players finishing second.
That’s not too far short of the points typically awarded for victory at the PGA Tour’s prestigious signature events, although it is admittedly still significantly less than the haul of 100 points awarded to The Open champion.
FedEx Cup Points
One of the biggest incentives for PGA Tour players is to reach the FedEx Cup Playoffs, culminating in the Tour Championship, which in 2023 handed winner Viktor Hovland prize money of $18m.
Players jostle for places in the Playoffs throughout the season, with PGA Tour events typically offering 500 points to the winner and 700 points at its signature events. While 750 points are awarded to the winner of the Majors, including The Open, the runners-up still claimed plenty of valuable points, with 400 heading the way of Rose and Horschel.
Silver Salver Trophy
The Claret Jug is one of the most coveted trophies in golf, and while it will undoubtedly pain anyone finishing second to see someone other than them lift the trophy, Rose and Horschel receive the Silver Salver, which, unlike the Claret Jug, they get to keep.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
