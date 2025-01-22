What Would This PGA Tour Player Do If He Were Commissioner For The Day?
Charley Hoffman has revealed that, if he were the PGA Tour commissioner for the day, he would look at one particular aspect and 'juggle up' the circuit's schedule
The life of a professional golfer can be a glamorous one, with players flying round the world to some of the most iconic venues and historic golf courses.
However, with such a congested schedule, burning out and injury can be a common factor, an aspect that has forced Xander Schauffele to miss out on the last two events at The American Express and Farmers Insurance Open.
Certainly, for PGA Tour veteran, Charley Hoffman, the scheduling would be the key factor he'd look at if he were "commissioner for the day."
Speaking at the Farmers Insurance Open, an event the 48-year-old is making his 27th appearance in, Hoffman was asked about the tournament and how it fits into the schedule, especially in terms of the PGA Tour's Signature Events, tournaments that feature $20 million purses.
"The (Farmers Insurance Open) field is fairly strong. Is it a bad date? I wouldn't say it's a bad date, it's just a tough date," admitted Hoffman, who was previously the Chairman of the PGA Tour's Player Advisory Council in 2019-2020.
"If I had a crystal ball, I may juggle up the whole schedule, not even play a West Coast Swing on the West Coast, maybe play Florida first and maybe play the West Coast maybe more in the summer when we all want to be in San Diego. If I was commissioner for a day, I would take a look at the schedule and just jumble it all up and say where should we start the PGA Tour season, where is the best time to play these events and do we have to play the whole West Coast on the West Coast right after each other?"
To begin the season, the PGA Tour held two events in Hawaii, one of which was a Signature Event, before moving to California for The American Express, Farmers Insurance Open and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Signature).
Following on from Pebble Beach, it's then the WM Phoenix Open in Arizona, the rowdiest tournament on the circuit, before The Genesis Invitational, which is reportedly set to be held at Torrey Pines following the horrendous fires near Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.
The 2025 PGA Tour schedule features eight Signature Events, as well as four Majors but, in the past, the Farmers Insurance Open was one of the headline events on the calendar, thanks to Tiger Woods' presence and the iconic Torrey Pines lay-out.
However, with World No.2 Schauffele and World No.5 Collin Morikawa withdrawing, it has posed the question of the big names commitment to the event, especially with just five of the top 20 present.
"I don't know where this tournament could fall better, but does it have to be in January?" questioned Hoffman. "I'd say no. You could have this tournament any time of the year here in San Diego. We're going to get good weather this week but, in the past, it's been a tough week. I think the answer to the question is, it's a tough week for guys on the schedule coming off Hawaii and coming off The American Express.
"I grew up watching the Bob Hope and that event. It was a premiere event and it's turned back into a premiere event (The American Express) again and it's having its effect on this week, especially with the Signature Event right after it. Then not to mention now you have two out of three weeks being pro-ams, which takes a toll."
After the Genesis Invitational, the beginning of March sees a run of a Signature Event and then The Players Championship, tournaments that provide a $45 million fortnight. What's more, a Signature Event follows The Masters, whilst a Signature Event is before and after the PGA Championship, the second Major of the year.
"I just think if you look at it strategically, the schedule, obviously you have Signature Events and Major championships and those are at the top and you sort of schedule around that," explained Hoffman
"How are you going to be prepared for those Major championships, The Players Championship and the Signature Events? How are you going to peak at that point in time because the points are so loaded in those events. People are looking and going 'do I go play two golf courses, traditionally very hard golf courses' and 'is that the best preparation for two Signature Events I have coming up?'
"Some people love the challenge and it may make those tournaments feel easier to them if they come out here and play well at Torrey Pines. It just matters what you're looking for and what you want.... But it is how are you going to peak and be ready for those big, big tournaments now? It's just a different way to look at it with the Signature Events...
"Unfortunately, Xander, one of the best players in the world, has an injury. He's traditionally played here. Xander's trying to get ready to win more Major championships, there's no reason to push it early in the year and hurt himself more. You're going to see guys taking this week off if it stays on this date, no question."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
