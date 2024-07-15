What To Wear For A Day Watching Professional Golf

Dress codes are common in golf. Some courses are more relaxed, allowing hoodies and cargo shorts, while others require golfers to wear a suit and tie to even gain entry to the clubhouse.

Dress codes when playing golf are one thing, but what about attending a golf tournament? What can fans wear and not wear? Are there rules about tournament dress codes? This article will tell you all you need to know about fan fashion at tournaments.

According to the official Open Championship website, there is no dress code to attend the event as long as what you are wearing is not considered "promotional, commercial, political, religious or items deemed offensive." This means you can essentially wear whatever you want, including fancy dress.

Many fans presume that golf attire is needed at tournaments and thus dress as though they are going to play a round of golf themselves - this is not the case, but it does no harm to wear your typical golf shorts and polo combination.

Golf shoes are largely unnecessary, too. It could even be beneficial for you not to wear golf shoes, particularly if you have spikes that wear down over time. Wearing trainers instead of studded golf shoes will help protect the golf course a little, too. Give your golf shoes a break, you don't need them!

Do ensure, however, you wear a comfortable pair of walking boots or trainers, particularly if you aim to follow groups around the course.

Golf shoes can be helpful if bad weather is forecast and you are wary of getting wet feet. We have seen countless wet days at Open Championships throughout the years, so check the forecast before you travel and make your footwear choice accordingly.

Although there is no dress code for general admission tickets at The Open, there are a list of prohibited items. These includes lawn or foldable chairs, pets (unless they are service animals) and oversized back packs - although small bags are ok to bring into the event, but may be subject to security searches.

We recommend bringing a hat and sunglasses to protect yourself from the sun if it decides to peak out from behind the clouds, while bringing liquid refreshments (as long as they aren't alcoholic) and snacks will keep you going throughout what can be a long day of watching golf.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I wear jeans on the golf course?

If in general admission, yes, but it might be worth checking the weather forecast before you attend. The last thing you want to be wearing in 80 degree heat is jeans!

Do I need to wear golf shoes?

No, and the green staff might thank you for not wearing golf shoes. A good pair of trainers or walking boots will suffice, but golf shoes could come in handy if wet weather is forecast or if the course is soft and muddy in places.

Do I need to wear a golf polo?

No, wear what you like! You aren't playing in the tournament, thus meaning you don't have to follow the typical golf dress code like you would at your normal club.

Can I wear a football shirt?

Yes... but why would you want to?

What essentials should I bring with me?

This is solely weather-dependant. If you are attending the Open Championship, for example, pack wet gear in case the weather turns ugly. If you're attending the US Open, bring sunglasses, a good hat and plenty of sun block to protect yourself from the sun.

Binoculars are also a great piece of kit to bring, especially if your eye sight isn't great!

Is there a dress code at The Open?

Officially, there is no set dress code for the Open Championship - as long as it isn't offensive.

The R&A website states the following:

Promotional, commercial, political, religious or items deemed offensive of whatever nature, including but not limited to clothing, banners, signs, symbols and leaflets used for ambush marketing or other similar unauthorised promotional purposes.