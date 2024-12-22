What Is The Record Winning Score At The PNC Championship?

The PNC Championship is an annual event that draws some of the biggest names in golf together for a feel-good family event.

Throughout its history, with the first tournament being played back in 1995, there have been some incredibly high scores but, during that time, who holds the record?

Well, the short answer is the father and son duo, John Daly and John Daly II, who claimed the title in 2021 via a 27-under-par tournament total.

Carding a 12-under-par first round, the father-son duo then went and fired an eagle and an incredible 13 birdies for a 15-under-par round of 57, which gave them a two stroke win over Team Woods, who themselves fired a 15-under 57 on Sunday.

Prior to this 27-under score of 117, the record stood at 26-under, which included the likes of Davis Love III and his son, Dru, in 2018. Vijay and his son, Qass Singh, who claimed the title in 2022, also produced a 26-under total.

In terms of who has the lowest round score at the tournament, it's Davis and Dru who hold that accolade, as the father-son duo fired a stunning 16-under-par final round of 56 back in 2018, the year they won the title.

Carding a nine-under-par front nine of 27, the duo then went on to birdie a few holes before an eagle at the 14th proved to be the pivotal moment. From there, birdies at the 15th, 17th and 18th gave them a seven-under back nine and 16-under round total.