What Is The Record Winning Score At The PNC Championship?

After its first event back in 1995, there have been some incredible scores at the PNC Championship, but who holds the record for the highest winning result?

John Daly and John Daly II hug on the 18th green
Matt Cradock
By
published

The PNC Championship is an annual event that draws some of the biggest names in golf together for a feel-good family event.

Throughout its history, with the first tournament being played back in 1995, there have been some incredibly high scores but, during that time, who holds the record?

John Daly II and John Daly hold the PNC Championship belts

Well, the short answer is the father and son duo, John Daly and John Daly II, who claimed the title in 2021 via a 27-under-par tournament total.

Carding a 12-under-par first round, the father-son duo then went and fired an eagle and an incredible 13 birdies for a 15-under-par round of 57, which gave them a two stroke win over Team Woods, who themselves fired a 15-under 57 on Sunday.

Prior to this 27-under score of 117, the record stood at 26-under, which included the likes of Davis Love III and his son, Dru, in 2018. Vijay and his son, Qass Singh, who claimed the title in 2022, also produced a 26-under total.

Qass and Vijay Singh after winning the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club

Qass and Vijay after winning the PNC Championship

In terms of who has the lowest round score at the tournament, it's Davis and Dru who hold that accolade, as the father-son duo fired a stunning 16-under-par final round of 56 back in 2018, the year they won the title.

Carding a nine-under-par front nine of 27, the duo then went on to birdie a few holes before an eagle at the 14th proved to be the pivotal moment. From there, birdies at the 15th, 17th and 18th gave them a seven-under back nine and 16-under round total.

Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

