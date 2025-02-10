We’ve Launched A Commenting System On Golfmonthly.com - Here's How To Join The Conversation
We’ve launched online comments on our site so you can have your say
At Golf Monthly we know how important online communities are and we’re always looking for ways to encourage positive discussion around entertainment. That’s why we’re excited to announce that commenting is now available directly on our site!
The goal for our comment section is for it to become the best place for thoughtful discussion of our article topics. Together we’re developing a space where people share your passion and you can enjoy conversations built on a foundation of respect and common interests.
Our team is dedicated to providing quality content—please keep that in mind and keep disagreements respectful. Not every comment needs to be a debate – it’s fine to just talk! – but please approach all disagreements in a spirit of openness and tolerance.
Whenever someone joins the comment section here at Golf Monthly they should find them welcoming and insightful. We want to build a community that you’re proud to recommend to others and we can only do that together.
So how do you get started?
Commenting on Golf Monthly is easy enough to do. First off all please read our community guidelines before commenting. These set out the baseline rules and expectations for commenting here, then either click to sign in at the top right of the page or below the article.
Once you’ve done this you can add your thoughts and if your comments follow our guidelines it will be posted to the site.
In order to leave comments on the Golf Monthly website, all users must be registered and logged in to comment on stories, in accordance with our Terms of Use.
Please note that not all articles will have commenting available. If this is the case then do not try to discuss in other comment sections, they have been closed for a reason and may be a legal requirement.
Important Information
- Comments can be edited or deleted up to 5 minutes after they are posted
- All of your community settings can be accessed through the notification bell which is present in the comment section as well as in the sticky header. In this tray you have the ability to:
- See your comment history and any users you are following/ following you
- Follow/Unfollow Users
- Mute Users
- See where conversations are most active
- Receive notifications when someone replies or likes your comment
- Receive notifications when a user you follow posts comments
- Receive notifications when there is new activity on a conversation you follow
- Turn on email notifications so you will be notified via email when someone has responded to your comment
We’re looking forward to building our commenting community with you all. If you have any questions or feedback about the system, feel free to email us at Commentmoderation@futurenet.com.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
