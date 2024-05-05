The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Leaderboard And Live Updates - Taylor Pendrith Leads By One As He Searches For His First PGA Tour Title

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson is set up for an interesting finish, with a number of players looking for huge wins that will impact the remainder of 2024.
Currently, Taylor Pendrith leads the tournament going into Sunday by a single stroke at 19-under, with Jake Knapp, who is enjoying a great rookie season on the PGA Tour, one back at 18-under.
Along with the pair, Ben Kohles and Matt Wallace are two back at 17-under, whilst former Ryder Cup player, Alex Noren is at 15-under. Certainly, with 18 holes left to play, it's anyone's to win, as the likes of Min Woo Lee and 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open winner, Stephan Jager, are also in contention.
All is to play for then and, with one round left, it is going to be an interesting watch over the final day at TPC Craig Ranch.
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Leaderboard
- -19 PENDRITH
- -18 KNAPP
- -17 KOHLES, WALLACE
Updates from...
TODAY'S TOURNAMENT NAMED IN MEMORY OF BYRON NELSON
A look at the incredible resume of Byron Nelson:-52 PGA Tour Victories-5 Major Championships-U.S. Open Champion (1939)-2x Masters Champion (1937, 1942)-2x PGA Champion (1940, 1945)-In 1945, set TOUR records with 18 victories in a season and 11 consecutive victories-Held… pic.twitter.com/jNXBroCIvdMay 5, 2024
What a CV Byron Nelson had....you can see why Zane Scotland has got some stick for saying Scottie Scheffler was better on a Sky Sports podcast!
ADAM SCHENK SHOWS HIS INTENT EARLY ON
Adam Schenk is mounting a charge into contention after producing four successive birdies from the second to climb into fifth on -16. He is -4 today and in the middle of the sixth fairway.
NIGHTMARE START FOR NICK DUNLAP AFTER SUCCESSIVE BOGEYS
Nick Dunlap, who turned pro earlier this season after famously winning as an amateur, has seen his hopes hit early on in the final round after dropping shots on the first two holes to slip back to -11.