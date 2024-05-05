The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Leaderboard And Live Updates - Taylor Pendrith Leads By One As He Searches For His First PGA Tour Title

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson is set up for an interesting finish, with a number of players looking for huge wins that will impact the remainder of 2024.

Currently, Taylor Pendrith leads the tournament going into Sunday by a single stroke at 19-under, with Jake Knapp, who is enjoying a great rookie season on the PGA Tour, one back at 18-under.

Along with the pair, Ben Kohles and Matt Wallace are two back at 17-under, whilst former Ryder Cup player, Alex Noren is at 15-under. Certainly, with 18 holes left to play, it's anyone's to win, as the likes of Min Woo Lee and 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open winner, Stephan Jager, are also in contention.

All is to play for then and, with one round left, it is going to be an interesting watch over the final day at TPC Craig Ranch.

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Leaderboard

-19 PENDRITH

PENDRITH -18 KNAPP

KNAPP -17 KOHLES, WALLACE

