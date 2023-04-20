'We'd Love To See A LIV Ladies Series' - Norman Says LPGA And LET Stars Eager To Join

Greg Norman says he has personally had talks with LPGA and LET players who are keen to get involved in a LIV Golf ladies series, which the Saudi-backed tour are actively discussing internally.

With the latest LIV Golf League event taking place on Norman’s home turf in Australia, the boss of the new tour has been doing the usual media rounds in Adelaide.

Norman has already claimed that a long list of top PGA Tour players are clamouring to join LIV Golf, and now he’s been talking up the prospect of a ladies series.

Ahead of the tournament, the LIV Golf chief says that regular talks have been taking place about the prospect of creating a women’s version, and claims that there are plenty of interested players on both sides of the Atlantic.

"That is a discussion we have internally on a regular basis," said Norman. "I have personally had discussions with individual LPGA Tour players, LET Tour players, Ladies European Tour.

“They love what our product is showcasing. They ask all the time, 'How can we get involved?' We'd love to see a LIV ladies series."

It's not the first time Norman has talked up the prospect of a women's LIV Golf series, saying back in October that it was at the "forefront of my mind" as he plans for the future.

Saudi Arabia is already a big investor in the women's game with the big-money Aramco Team Series and the Saudi Ladies International, which has the same $5m prize purse as the men's event.

And the likes of Charley Hull have admitted that "you'd be mad not to consider it" if offered huge sums of money to join LIV Golf.

But despite again saying it's being discussed, Norman says they are still looking to perfect the men's LIV Golf League before branching out.

"From our perspective, last year was a beta season. We had eight events. This year was our first season where we're kicking off," Norman added.

"We can only drink out of a fire hydrant so much, so we have a lot of opportunities and initiatives coming across our plate.

"Our focus is to make sure this year we produce what we're producing here from day one, 2023, and then going forward we're looking what are the best opportunities to build on to what we have today.

"But the answer to the question is yes, we talk about it (a LIV ladies series) internally, and I have had discussions with individual lady players, professional players."