'We Need Rory To Try To Keep Cantlay From Ruining The Tour' - Tournament Director Gives No-Holds-Barred Take On PGA Tour/PIF Negotiations
In an interview with Golfweek, an anonymous tournament director on the PGA Tour called for Rory McIlroy to return as a Policy Board player-director in order to help "get a deal done with LIV"
An anonymous tournament director on the PGA Tour has called for Rory McIlroy to make a triumphant return to the Policy Board as a player-director in order to save incumbent servant Patrick Cantlay from "ruining" the US-based circuit.
McIlroy left his governance role in November 2023, citing personal and professional commitments as his primary reasons, and Cantlay took over as the player-director's key spokesman thereafter.
But just months later, the four-time Major winner shocked much of the golfing world by stating that he was looking to rejoin the board as he believed he could help tie up a unification deal between the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf League's backers, the Saudi PIF.
However, in the days before the Wells Fargo Championship and PGA Championship, McIlroy revealed that he was denied access to return via a vote as there was "a subset of people on the board who were uncomfortable with me coming back on."
Prior to this news, an anonymous source via Golfweek's Adam Schupak was quoted as saying that the Northern Irishman must return to a position of power at the PGA Tour or his Ryder Cup rival would continue to kibosh any kind of peace deal - something the future of men's pro golf desperately needs.
The source said: “We need Rory back on the board. Had he stayed on he could’ve neutered Cantlay. He’s the only one with the power to neuter Cantlay. We need Rory to try to keep Cantlay from ruining the Tour… Webb [Simpson] is too nice. A lot of people at the Tour at a very high level are thrilled that Rory is going back on the board for that reason."
Part of McIlroy's dream scenario for the future of men's pro golf involves a greater emphasis on a worldwide tour that features plenty of smaller-field events outside of the United States.
And while McIlroy's opinion might not be to everyone's taste, the anonymous tournament director believes the PGA Tour is going to have to change its ways to some degree or find itself in trouble further down the line.
They continued: “Rory wants the Irish Open and other international events to be promoted and smaller fields and larger purses. There’s a lot we don’t like about Rory and his deal.
"But the main thing is Cantlay and we’ve got to get a deal done with the PIF. LIV’s got to go away. If we don’t get a deal done, we’re all screwed in the end. We all know it. (Cantlay) is against it. Rory is for it. So let’s get a deal done and get these (guys) put to bed.
"Do any of us want to work with the Saudis, no? But, on the other hand, none of us want to fight against them and their money for the rest of our careers, either. Cantlay is blocking any type of deal they try to put together.
"Rory wants (independent director) Jimmy Dunne to be the negotiator, not the players. The players should only be voting on what happens inside the ropes and rules and stuff. They are not businessmen.
"If you have a high school education, how the hell can you vote on multi-billion-dollar finance situations and investment properties? They don’t have a clue. They don’t know the business. Hire the top business guys in the world to do your deal. Put them in place and be done with it.”
After the quotes became public, PGA Tour pro Michael Kim posted on social media to say he finds it "hard to believe" that Cantlay is the one in charge of proceedings.
In a post on X, Kim said: "Idk where the Cantlay is running the board thing originally came from but I just find that really hard to believe." Asked by one fan why he thinks that, Kim replied: "Just from knowing all the personalities on the board and from some of the things I’ve heard."
Golf Monthly has approached Patrick Cantlay's representatives for comment.
