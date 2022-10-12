‘We Knew What We Were Getting Into’ – Varner III On World Ranking Points

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Harold Varner III has added his thoughts to the debate over whether LIV Golf should qualify for Official World Ranking Status (OWGR), and was honest in his appraisal of the situation.

The American is preparing for the final regular event in the LIV Golf season in Jeddah this week – a tournament that has been subject of a report suggesting a cut could be introduced to help it qualify for OWGR points. However, Varner III explained that everyone signing up for LIV Golf was aware of the issue beforehand.

Video: What Is LIV Golf?

He said: “For me, I think we knew what we were getting into. I think it's easy to sit here and say what could happen, what should happen. But obviously for me, I knew what was going to happen. Like, it wasn't going to be easy. I think the people at LIV did an unbelievable job... because I don't know about the check marks. Honestly I could care less. I knew exactly what was going to happen. I knew what could happen in my career and I accept that.”

Varner III became one of six new LIV Golf signings in August at a time when the Saudi-backed organisation’s efforts to acquire OWGR status were well publicised. His opinion is shared by the likes of PGA Tour stalwart Justin Thomas, who addressed the issue week’s after Varner III’s move, saying: “They knew very, very well going into it there's a good chance they won't have World Ranking points, and they took that risk. In my opinion, that's their own fault.”

While the view is not uncommon, it's a refreshing opinion from Varner III given he stands to lose out if LIV Golf fails to acquire the status. The American's comments were certainly less combative than those of another LIV Golf player, Graeme McDowell, who earlier claimed that the OWGR is inaccurate without counting the performances of players in the Series. He said: "The word ‘official’ has to go away from OWGR if they don't take care of the players out here."

LIV Golf has been locked in a battle to acquire OWGR for months. In September, 50 of its players signed a letter to OWGR chairman Peter Dawson urging the organisation to grant LIV Golf the status. Meanwhile, last week, a strategic alliance between LIV Golf and the MENA Tour was announced with the hope that it would allow it to immediately qualify for OWGR points.

Those hopes were dashed, at least for the time being, but regardless of the outcome, Varner reiterated he’s comfortable with his decision. He said: “I've had a great time out here. So the World Ranking thing, it's just been a part of golf for so long, and now all of a sudden some feathers have been ruffled. It's funny, though, I think. But it is what it is.”