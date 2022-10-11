Report: Is LIV Thinking About Adding A Cut?

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The final tournament in LIV Golf’s regular season will reportedly introduce a cut in a move it hopes will enable it to award players Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points.

According to popular Twitter account Flushing It, an account claimed to be run by an ex-pro with strong LIV contacts, the cut will be introduced in the final regular tournament taking place later this week in Jeddah as LIV Golf bids to satisfy OWGR requirements. It then added further details, claiming the move was at the request of the OWGR.

Confirmed: LIV Golf are going to introduce a cut at this week’s event in Jeddah in order to try and satisfy the OWGR requirements. Interesting developments. Thoughts?October 10, 2022 See more

Further information:The cut is at OWGR’s request. They also had one planned last week but 5 guys tied 43rd after 36 holes so they all “made the cut”. They expect points after the OWGR review of the MENA Tour’s new schedule.Players are very confident they will be given points. https://t.co/kp8ZMlw2XtOctober 10, 2022 See more

That followed an interview with LIV Golf Bangkok winner Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra conducted by Spanish journalist Hugo Costa, who mentioned there will be a cut at this week's event in a tweet highlighting the interview.

Talk with the 1st Spanish winner of the LIV,@Eugeniochacarra. We analyze the victory and the LIV news:👉 This week there could be WGR points (there will be a cut).👉The LIV is coming to Spain in 2023Enjoy it and subscribe:https://t.co/tn9wSEmR1JOctober 10, 2022 See more

Last week, the Saudi-backed venture linked up with the developmental MENA Tour in an effort to get around its long-standing OWGR status ineligibility. There were hopes that would take effect immediately starting with last week’s tournament in Bangkok. However, the OWGR were quick to deny LIV Golf the status, citing insufficient notice and explaining it needed to review the details of the strategic alliance before deciding whether it could offer OWGR points.

That decision was met with dismay by MENA Tour Commissioner David Spencer, who reasoned LIV Golf should be granted the status, saying: “None of this communication pointed towards any technical reason for the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok to be treated any differently to any MENA Tour event, every one of which has received OWGR since we were accepted into the OWGR framework in 2016."

Video: What Is LIV Golf?

That marked the latest twist in a saga that has been running since the Series began in June. Last month, 50 LIV Golf players signed a letter addressed to OWGR chairman Peter Dawson urging a decision in LIV Golf’s favour. Meanwhile, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has also questioned the validity of the OWGR without the Saudi-backed venture being able to award its players points. He also recently slammed its board, claiming it hates LIV Golf.

LIV Golf’s no-cut format has been a known sticking point in preventing it from gaining OWGR status. However, if its considering addressing that issue in time for its final event of the regular season, the long-running saga may be about to draw to a close.

LIV Golf declined to comment on the report when contacted by Golf Monthly.