'We Have Made A Decision' - R&A To Reveal Plan To Tackle Golf Ball Distances By End Of The Year

Golf's rule makers have decided on a plan of action to address the distance the golf ball goes in the professional game - and will release those plans before the end of the year.

The R&A and USGA are working together to try and rollback the ever-increasing yardages top pros can get from their ever-evolving technology.

And now R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers has said that that've decided upon a plan, and are just working out the finer details before making it public - which will be before 2023 has ended.

An initial plan on golf ball bifurcation – a new model local rule - hasn't gone down as well as hoped, and Slumbers admitted that finding a solution everyone was happy with had been a problem.

"It has been more of a challenge to build consensus than I was expecting," Slumbers told Golf Monthly recently.

"I think it’s an abdication of responsibility to say 'let’s do nothing with the golf ball and let’s just get everyone to change their golf courses'. What you do there is put more cost onto facilities that are increasingly under pressure," Slumbers added.

Although it's been difficult, Slumbers says "doing nothing is not an option" as the R&A and USGA feel that golf "shouldn’t be dominated by how far you hit the ball and that’s a little too important today".

And now, Slumbers has also given a timeframe for when they will release their latest plan, which will be a matter of weeks.

"We have made a decision about what we are going to do," Slumbers told Golf Digest. "We’re working that through at the moment and will make it public before the end of the year.”

We'll wait and see just what the keepers of golf's laws come up with next, in what is one of the biggest talking points in golf.