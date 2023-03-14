Governing Bodies Confirm Golf Ball Bifurcation Plans To Reduce Hitting Distances
The R&A and USGA have proposed a Model Local Rule for 2026 where elite players would use different golf balls to recreational golfers
Golf's governing bodies have confirmed that they have proposed a way of bifurcation where elite golfers use different golf balls to recreational golfers.
A new Model Local Rule has been proposed for January 2026 where competition organisers could enforce it to ensure competitors play golf balls that go shorter than the current legal models on the market used by pros and amateurs alike.
The change would come to the clubhead speed of its testing procedure, upping from 120mph to 127mph yet keeping the 'Overall Distance Standard', ie the limit of how far the ball can go, at 317 yards plus a three-yard tolerance. This would mean that all current balls would be non-conforming at the 'elite' level and new tour/elite balls would not travel as far.
"The modified testing set-up in the proposed MLR is expected to reduce hitting distance by 14-15 yards on average for the longest hitters with the highest clubhead speeds," the R&A and USGA says.
The R&A and USGA say that increased hitting distances "threaten golf’s long-term sustainability and undermines the core principle that a broad and balanced set of playing skills" that should "remain the primary determinant of success in golf."
The report also found that the overall trend of golf courses becoming longer has "adverse consequences" surrounding increased cost and time to play, limiting the advancement of sustainability efforts and reducing the challenge of courses and risking them becoming obsolete.
Both governing bodies notified equipment manufacturers yesterday, and the industry will be able to provide feedback on the proposal until 14th August 2023.
The governing bodies have stressed that the MLR is intended for use only in elite competitions and, if adopted, will have no impact on recreational golf. The testing procedures for non-tour/elite balls would remain the same. This means that bifurcation would be official and the elite players would play different golf balls to recreational players.
Their new Annual Driving Distance Report found a 4% average year-over-year increase in hitting distance across all seven tours analysed, with all but the Japan Golf Tour and LPGA Tour reporting their longest values on record. The Korn Ferry Tour recorded the highest annual hitting average across all tours in 2022, at 307.8 yards.
A Model Local Rule is a specific rule that tournament organisers can choose to use. It could be that Augusta National chooses to use it for The Masters and the R&A and USGA choose to use it for The Open and US Open but the PGA Tour doesn't. It would likely come into play across all professional tours, however, otherwise players would have to practise with different profiles of golf balls for different events.
R&A CEO Martin Slumbers:
“We have worked closely with the golf industry throughout this process and taken time to listen carefully to their perspectives and reflect on the helpful and constructive feedback they have provided.
"At the core of our proposal is a desire to minimise the impact on a flourishing recreational game. We believe the proposed Model Local Rule will help us move forward in a way that protects the inherent qualities of the sport and reduces the pressure to lengthen courses.
"This is an important issue for golf and one which needs to be addressed if the sport is to retain its unique challenge and appeal.”
USGA CEO Mike Whan:
“Hitting distances at the elite level of the game have consistently increased over the past 20, 40, and 60 years.
"It’s been two decades since we last revisited our testing standards for ball distances. Predictable, continued increases will become a significant issue for the next generation if not addressed soon.
"The MLR we are proposing is simple to implement, forward-looking and does so without any impact on the recreational game. We are taking the next steps in this process, guided first and foremost by doing what’s right by the entire game.”
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-6. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x