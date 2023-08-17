‘We Didn’t Want The Volatility’ - Poulter Says Majesticks GC Won’t Dip Into LIV Transfer Market

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ian Poulter has revealed that Majesticks GC are not planning any action in the new LIV off-season transfer window.

The 54-hole circuit is set to introduce an element of trading and transfers between teams as they look to continue their focus on the team aspect.

However, Poulter, who is co-captain alongside Lee Westwood and Henrik Stenson, revealed that Majesticks are unlikely to be one of the teams dipping into the market.

“I think we are in a very fortunate position to have three very senior players that are co-captains and we've signed Sam Horsfield, who we know extremely well, who's an incredible talent in the game of golf,” he said speaking ahead of International Series England, an Asian Tour event that the Englishman is competing in.

“So for us, it was about making sure we had stability in there. We didn't want the volatility of having players dropping off and the possible trade aspect.”

Despite their planned lack of action, Poulter still believes the addition of the transfer window will add an increased level of intrigue for fans and players.

“Some teams are already in the position where they know they're going to need to either strengthen their team or they may have a couple of members that are playing this year that won't play next year,” he added.

“They'll be looking to work out who's available, who's coming in, who they may be able to trade from another team so there's quite a lot of excitement coming within the LIV teams between now and the end of the season, and it's different.

“It gives a really cool vibe that we've never really seen before. Having the trade option, having the ability to try and strengthen your team. I think for the fans, it gives a really great dynamic into a sport that has never seen that before.”

Horsfield has been injured since late April with a hip injury that he sustained earlier in the season with fellow Englishman, Laurie Canter, drafted in as his temporary replacement. Canter has already revealed that he plans to return to the DP World Tour following the conclusion of his commitments with LIV.

“It's been sort of amazing experience for me to be honest to get a chance to do that, play with proper guys who… it's not really a stretch to say, they were kind of my heroes growing up, and now to be on a team and pick their brains every week, it's just an amazing opportunity and something I've enjoyed," Canter said.

The Majestics currently sit third from bottom in the LIV team standings with three events remaining in the 2023 season.