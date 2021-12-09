WATCH: Will Zalatoris Recreates First Ever Hole-In-One With Same Junior Club

For the millions of recreational golfers out there, getting a hole-in-one can be a lifelong quest. But for those who make the game look far easier than it is, put any club in their hands and they can make it happen, can't they?

That was the challenge set to PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, Will Zalatoris. The 25-year-old made his first ace at the age of eight and was tasked with recreating this magical moment at the same hole on Mariners Point in California, using the same club he did all those years ago.

The first time he did it, he started crying and called his dad immediately, who fell out of the chair he had been occupying. Check out what happened this time around:

He might have to add his junior club to the bag. 😂@WillZalatoris attempts to recreate his first hole-in-one from when he was 8 years old.

In his short career, Zalatoris has become known for his prodigious iron game, so it's little wonder he found the target so quickly. The Californian made a name for himself among the masses with his highly impressive showing at this year's Masters, where he finished second, one shot behind eventual winner Hideki Matsuyama.

And speaking of holes-in-one, he also made one in just his second major appearance at the 2020 US Open at Winged Foot, where he would go on to finish in a tie for sixth place alongside then-World No. 1, Dustin Johnson.

Now that he's secured his full playing privileges on the PGA Tour for 2022, he'll be looking to build on this early career promise. He's next in action this week at the QBE Shootout where he's teaming up with Sean O'Hair in his first appearance in the fun-filled off-season doubles event.