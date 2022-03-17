WATCH: Viktor Hovland Nearly Takes Out Dustin Johnson

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Valspar Championship got underway on Thursday at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club. However, for 24-time PGA Tour winner, Dustin Johnson, the tournament very nearly ended swiftly, as he was forced to duck for an errant second shot from world no.3, Viktor Hovland.

Starting on the back nine, Hovland's tee shot on the par-5 11th had found the middle of the fairway, but it was his following shot with his fairway wood that almost caused the most damage, with it spiralling to the right and almost wiping out the Major champions of Johnson and Jason Day.

Watch the video below:

Good morning @DJohnsonPGA 😂 pic.twitter.com/MjqDmLO8bGMarch 17, 2022 See more

To be fair to Hovland, the 24-year-old did let out a huge shout of 'fore!' which was heard clearly by those on the 12th tee.

As his ball landed, it made impact with something solid and eventually came to rest around 50 yards right of the green. In the end, Hovland would go on to make a par, before bogeying his next hole to sit one-over-par for his early round in Florida.

For Johnson, the near accident didn't seem to phase him, with the American going on to make a par at the 12th to sit one-under for the day.