Watch: Tyrrell Hatton Hilariously Trolls Cameras In Dubai

Tyrrell Hatton may have been causing headlines for recent comments made at last week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, stating he would like "to blow up" the 18th hole at Yas Links... However, at the Sylnc.io Dubai Desert Classic, the Englishman was showing his funnier side, as an interaction with a camera caused Sky Sports commentators to burst out laughing.

After finding the green safely on the par-3 11th, Hatton was filmed walking up to the hole with his putter in hand. Being recorded by the camera, Hatton decided to have some fun with it, making comments and freezing to stop the panning shot from following him.

You can watch the video below.

Dubai Desert Classic leader @TyrrellHatton loves the cameras! 😂 pic.twitter.com/zFU83AGkrpJanuary 29, 2022 See more

The multiple time DP World Tour winner is looking for his fifth Rolex Series event title in Dubai and, after four birdies and one bogey, the Englishman found himself at the top of the leaderboard going into the back nine on the third day.

Obviously in good spirits as he walked off the 11th tee, Hatton was recorded saying "I'm just avoiding the camera, no eye contact, is that going to make it any more awkward... " as he regularly attempted to look off into the distance. The Englishman couldn't help himself though, turning back to the lens and cheekily grinning before pausing in a statue-like state.

The actions caused the Sky Sports team in the commentary box to burst out laughing, with Hatton going on to two-putt for a par at the par-3.

You can't deny that Hatton is one the games best characters, with the Englishman regularly rejoicing in his nickname of ‘Terrible Tyrrell’.