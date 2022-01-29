Watch: Tyrrell Hatton Hilariously Trolls Cameras In Dubai
Hatton was obviously enjoying himself in Dubai, with an interaction with a camera causing some hysterics in the commentary box
Tyrrell Hatton may have been causing headlines for recent comments made at last week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, stating he would like "to blow up" the 18th hole at Yas Links... However, at the Sylnc.io Dubai Desert Classic, the Englishman was showing his funnier side, as an interaction with a camera caused Sky Sports commentators to burst out laughing.
After finding the green safely on the par-3 11th, Hatton was filmed walking up to the hole with his putter in hand. Being recorded by the camera, Hatton decided to have some fun with it, making comments and freezing to stop the panning shot from following him.
You can watch the video below.
Dubai Desert Classic leader @TyrrellHatton loves the cameras! 😂 pic.twitter.com/zFU83AGkrpJanuary 29, 2022
The multiple time DP World Tour winner is looking for his fifth Rolex Series event title in Dubai and, after four birdies and one bogey, the Englishman found himself at the top of the leaderboard going into the back nine on the third day.
Obviously in good spirits as he walked off the 11th tee, Hatton was recorded saying "I'm just avoiding the camera, no eye contact, is that going to make it any more awkward... " as he regularly attempted to look off into the distance. The Englishman couldn't help himself though, turning back to the lens and cheekily grinning before pausing in a statue-like state.
The actions caused the Sky Sports team in the commentary box to burst out laughing, with Hatton going on to two-putt for a par at the par-3.
You can't deny that Hatton is one the games best characters, with the Englishman regularly rejoicing in his nickname of ‘Terrible Tyrrell’.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
-
-
‘Too Many Mistakes Were Made’ - Montgomerie Bemoans Europe Ryder Cup Beating
Montgomerie feels that something needs to be done before the Europeans and Americans face off in Rome in 2023
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Quiz – Hole In One Stats And Facts
Can you ace our on hole in one stats multiple choice quiz? There are fifteen questions to answer
By Roderick Easdale • Published