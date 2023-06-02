WATCH: Tour Pro Putts From Bunker... And Holes It!
Ewen Ferguson was at it again with the putter from the greenside sand as he continues to make progress in Germany
On Thursday Ewen Ferguson played a fairly unique shot when he putted from a greenside bunker at this week's Porsche European Open. The escape was as sensible as it was seemingly straightforward and, despite the missed par putt, it was clear to see that it was a sound shot without too much risk.
On Friday the two-time DP World Tour winner was at it again but this time his attempt was even more successful. With water lurking behind the pin at the short 14th and hardly any lip on the bunker, the 26-year-old again took out the putter but this time he holed it for the most unlikely of twos.
Ferguson, starting at the 10th, had got off to a steady start with four pars and looked like dropping his first shot of the day when his moment of magic appeared.
And if you think the Scot's tactics are based on a lack of touch from the sand then you only need to look at his bunkers stats – this season on the DP World Tour Ferguson is ranked 13th for Sand Saves with an average of 64.44 compared to the tour average of 53.19.
Roll on the weekend.
Different day, same technique, better result 🤯@EwboF holes out from a bunker with his putter! #PEO23 https://t.co/Ev7ehSufC2 pic.twitter.com/BtJ74DHVstJune 2, 2023
