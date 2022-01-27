WATCH: Tour Pro Oblivious To Hilarious Range Ball Dispenser Fail

Ladies European Tour player Emma Cabrera Bello caught a hilarious driving range fail on camera whilst practising ahead of the new season. A golfer made the school boy mistake of not having his basket under the dispenser in time, leading to plenty of golf balls bouncing around in all directions for him to collect. What was even funnier was the fact that she was completely oblivious to what was going on behind her as she was clearly listening to some loud music in her headphones!

Cabrera Bello wrote on Twitter: "Wait for it…#fail also, how good are these Headphones… didn’t hear a thing!" Watch the hilarious video below:

Wait for it… 😅🤣🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ #fail also, how good are these Headphones… didn’t hear a thing! 😂😅 pic.twitter.com/FrMjCnpRm3January 26, 2022 See more

Cabrera Bello also posted the clip on Instagram in 'reel' format to some funny music...

There are many driving range mistakes to avoid whilst practising, with setting the basket under the dispenser rule number one!

Emma Cabrera Bello, sister of four-time DP World Tour winner and Ryder Cup player Rafa, turned pro in 2008 and has played close to 100 tournaments on the Ladies European Tour. Her best finish on Tour came at the 2009 Spanish Women's Open where she was runner-up to Becky Brewerton.