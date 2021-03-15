11 Driving Range Mistakes

Whether it’s starting your session with the driver or forgetting to put a basket under the ball dispenser we’ve got them all covered in this video.

So sit back and enjoy while taking special care to never make any of these mistakes yourself!

1. Going for the driver right away

It makes zero sense to go for the driver right away because it is the longest club in the bag and also one of the hardest to hit. It also takes the most effort to hit too especially if the warmup has been sub-standard.

Undoubtedly that first shot will be hit terribly, and the session has started you off in a terrible mindset as a result.

2. Unsolicited advice

We have all probably been in these situations and as much as the advice probably comes from a good place of trying to help, if you are the receiver of the advice, the last thing you want to hear is someone unqualified jumping in. Our tip is just focus on your own game.

3. Hitting aimlessly on the range

Most driving ranges out there will have some kind of flag or nets to aim for, which should act as specific targets for your shots. If you have no target and are just hitting for the sake of it, then what is the point in being there?

4. Hitting driver from the wrong tee height

Nothing good ever comes from hitting driver from a tee height you wouldn’t use on the golf course. It is going to give you an incorrect idea of how you are hitting the ball and could implement some bad habits in as well.

5. Hitting the same club over again

That repetition might work if you are trying to groove a specific swing change but on the whole it doesn’t help. In general, in a round of golf you are hitting different clubs from one shot to the next so it makes sense to do that in practice too.

We recommend trying shots from the tee, then hitting from the deck, to different targets around the range. This kind of session is particularly useful to use as a warmup session before going out to play.

6. Use alignment tools

Whether it be a stick or a club shaft on the ground, we recommend using these to make sure your feet and body are aiming exactly where you want them to. At times the bays can be aligned oddly which could skew your stance and body alignment, so using an aid will make things a lot clearer.

7. Have an aim/target for that session

Whether you are working on a move recommended to you by your coach, or just working through your golf bag to gauge your yardages, you must have a clear idea of what you want to achieve in each session at the range.

8. Abandoning changes after bad shots

Falling into old habits is easy to do but if you are looking to make changes, you are doing that for a reason and it takes time to implement them.

If you want to get better, the driving range is the place to make those mistakes and work on them, rather than out on the course during competition.

9. Hitting the bay partitions

Always be aware of your surroundings when taking a golf swing and placing your golf bag. Just take a moment to check because not doing so could cause your equipment some grief.

10. Rolling up from the office

You are not going to be able to swing properly with your work shirt on, nor will you get any grip with office shoes on either. Just try and find a few minutes to get changed and pick up your proper golf gear, or take it with you to the office.

11. Basket under the dispenser

We have all done it. Always remember to put the basket underneath the ball dispenser!