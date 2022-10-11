WATCH: Tom Kim And Sungjae Im Test Crazy Putters At Zozo Championship

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Tom Kim and Sungjae Im are preparing for the serious business of the Zozo Championship this week. However, if the expectation of playing in an event featuring some of the world’s best players is getting to them, it didn’t show as they had some fun with a few unconventional putters.

First of all, the South Korean duo tried holing putts with vastly oversized putters, with mixed results. However, it was Im who succeeded where Kim came close, impressively sinking a putt from several feet on his second attempt.

Breaking News: Tom Kim and Sungjae Im might have new putters in the bag this week @ZOZOCHAMP 😂 pic.twitter.com/U5cyX1ODUxOctober 11, 2022 See more

Next, the pair were handed a putter with one head and two shafts, bringing a whole new meaning to the term "hybrid club". Perhaps drawing on their teamwork from the recent Presidents Cup, the pair holed the putt – in between fits of laughter. But that wasn’t all. Finally, Kim and Im were presented with a putter with four rotating heads, which proved to be their nemesis, with Kim finally managing to complete the putt inches from the hole.

Both players are known for their effervescent personalities, with Kim’s on-course enthusiasm – as well as his eye-catching talent – winning over plenty of fans in his short time on the PGA Tour. Meanwhile, Im showed off some eccentric Gangnam Style moves at the Presidents Cup in a video posted to Instagram by Tony Finau, much to the delight of his audience.

A post shared by Tony Finau (@tonyfinaugolf) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The pair will no doubt be models of professionalism when the action gets under way this week. Let's just hope for their sake that they don’t get flashbacks to the crazy clubs when they're lining up game-changing putts later this week.