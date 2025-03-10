Prepare For Some Epic Viral Clips At The Players As Golf Takes Its Turn With This Unique Viewing Experience

Golf fans in Los Angeles and Dallas will have the opportunity to experience The Players Championship as if they were at TPC Sawgrass in 2025 thanks to a new collaboration between the PGA Tour and entertainment company, Cosm.

Watching sport at 'shared reality' venues has grown in popularity recently, with specially-designed buildings in LA's Hollywood Park and Dallas' Grandscape among the first to give long-distance supporters the opportunity to watch NFL, NBA, NHL and Premier League matches from a unique perspective.

Hollywood Park's site opened in July 2024 while the Grandscape version welcomed sports fans in the following month. According to Cosm, there are plans to open two new spaces in Atlanta's Centennial Yards and adjacent to Campus Martius in downtown Detroit.

Cosm's current venues feature 87-foot-diameter 12K+ LED domes that "bridge the virtual and physical worlds" through large-scale screens and never-before-used camera positions in its broadcast.

The large buildings also contain a section directly adjacent to 'The Dome' called 'The Hall' which is more open plan and uses a wall-to-wall LED display.

A post shared by MLB on FOX (@mlbonfox) A photo posted by on

For this year's Players, fans can watch the action at TPC Sawgrass' 16th, 17th and 18th holes from 1pm ET in rounds one, two and four from as far as 2,500 miles away.

Tickets are still available for each day at both venues and start from as little as $11 per person. They can be purchased via Cosm's website or via the company's app.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In a statement announcing the news, Cosm's senior vice president of content and media, Peter Murphy, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with PGA Tour and deliver a new way for golf fans to experience The Players Championship like never before.

“Through Shared Reality, The Dome at Cosm will transport guests straight to TPC Sawgrass, evoking the feeling of being at The Players Championship and providing a never-before-seen perspective of the iconic island green, while the linear feeds showcased on our wall-to-wall LED display in The Hall will deliver an unmatched viewing experience.

"We look forward to bringing this one-of-a-kind experience for fans at our venues in Los Angeles and Dallas.”

A post shared by Cosm Los Angeles (@cosmlosangelesca) A photo posted by on

Both locations will have custom food and beverage options with official merchandise available to purchase on site as well as mobile gaming stations set up with PGA Tour 2K25.

Plus, TGL's Los Angeles Golf Club will have its mobile Dryvebox simulator at the California site, giving fans the chance to play the iconic island green at TPC Sawgrass from the other side of the country while the pros battle it out in Florida.

Chris Wandell - the PGA Tour's senior vice president of media - said: "We are excited to announce this new collaboration with Cosm, bringing The Players Championship to our fans in a first-of-its-kind immersive experience.

“The final three holes at The Players' Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass present one of the most well-known settings in sports, delivering unprecedented drama for our fans onsite and watching around the world, and today’s announcement adds to our continued efforts to elevate that experience in dramatic new ways.”