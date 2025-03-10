Prepare For Some Epic Viral Clips At The Players As Golf Takes Its Turn With This Unique Viewing Experience
Immersive technology and entertainment company, Cosm are working with the PGA Tour to offer fans 'shared reality' experiences of The Players in 2025...
Golf fans in Los Angeles and Dallas will have the opportunity to experience The Players Championship as if they were at TPC Sawgrass in 2025 thanks to a new collaboration between the PGA Tour and entertainment company, Cosm.
Watching sport at 'shared reality' venues has grown in popularity recently, with specially-designed buildings in LA's Hollywood Park and Dallas' Grandscape among the first to give long-distance supporters the opportunity to watch NFL, NBA, NHL and Premier League matches from a unique perspective.
Hollywood Park's site opened in July 2024 while the Grandscape version welcomed sports fans in the following month. According to Cosm, there are plans to open two new spaces in Atlanta's Centennial Yards and adjacent to Campus Martius in downtown Detroit.
Cosm's current venues feature 87-foot-diameter 12K+ LED domes that "bridge the virtual and physical worlds" through large-scale screens and never-before-used camera positions in its broadcast.
The large buildings also contain a section directly adjacent to 'The Dome' called 'The Hall' which is more open plan and uses a wall-to-wall LED display.
A post shared by MLB on FOX (@mlbonfox)
A photo posted by on
For this year's Players, fans can watch the action at TPC Sawgrass' 16th, 17th and 18th holes from 1pm ET in rounds one, two and four from as far as 2,500 miles away.
Tickets are still available for each day at both venues and start from as little as $11 per person. They can be purchased via Cosm's website or via the company's app.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
In a statement announcing the news, Cosm's senior vice president of content and media, Peter Murphy, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with PGA Tour and deliver a new way for golf fans to experience The Players Championship like never before.
“Through Shared Reality, The Dome at Cosm will transport guests straight to TPC Sawgrass, evoking the feeling of being at The Players Championship and providing a never-before-seen perspective of the iconic island green, while the linear feeds showcased on our wall-to-wall LED display in The Hall will deliver an unmatched viewing experience.
"We look forward to bringing this one-of-a-kind experience for fans at our venues in Los Angeles and Dallas.”
A post shared by Cosm Los Angeles (@cosmlosangelesca)
A photo posted by on
Both locations will have custom food and beverage options with official merchandise available to purchase on site as well as mobile gaming stations set up with PGA Tour 2K25.
Plus, TGL's Los Angeles Golf Club will have its mobile Dryvebox simulator at the California site, giving fans the chance to play the iconic island green at TPC Sawgrass from the other side of the country while the pros battle it out in Florida.
Chris Wandell - the PGA Tour's senior vice president of media - said: "We are excited to announce this new collaboration with Cosm, bringing The Players Championship to our fans in a first-of-its-kind immersive experience.
“The final three holes at The Players' Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass present one of the most well-known settings in sports, delivering unprecedented drama for our fans onsite and watching around the world, and today’s announcement adds to our continued efforts to elevate that experience in dramatic new ways.”
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
The Players Championship Picks, Predictions And Odds
The PGA Tour's flagship event is upon us and a bumper field is set to descend on TPC Sawgrass and The Players Championship
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Great Courses To Play In The County Where Double Major Champion Sandy Lyle Honed His Game
Jeremy Ellwood returns to Shropshire, one of England's least populated counties, to stay and play at The Astbury and tick a couple more courses off his list...
By Jeremy Ellwood Published
-
How Michael Kim Proved Rickie Fowler's 'Play Better' Statement Right
Last year, Michael Kim was outside of the World's top-150 and rarely playing in Signature Events, but recent good play has dramatically changed his prospects
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Quiz! Name Every Players Championship Winner Since 2000
The Players Championship has been won by a number of the game's greats since its inception in 1974
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Rory McIlroy Vows To Keep Trusty Driver In The Bag After Arnold Palmer Invitational Equipment Changes
Searching for a first Green Jacket, McIlroy is set to keep the older TaylorMade Qi10 driver in the bag for Augusta National and the first Major of the year
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'Are You Kidding Me?' - Golf Fans Frustrated Over Commercial Playing During Russell Henley's Arnold Palmer Invitational Winning Chip-In
Russell Henley's huge chip-in eagle on the 16th was almost missed due to a commercial playing on NBC Sports - and golf fans made their feelings known on X
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Russell Henley Wins Dramatic Arnold Palmer Invitational
Morikawa led by a single stroke going into the final round at Bay Hill, with a number of big names chasing down the two-time Major winner
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
Keegan Bradley Breaks Bay Hill Front Nine Scoring Record During Final Round Of Arnold Palmer Invitational
The US Ryder Cup captain was in scintillating form during the fourth round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, shooting a front nine of 29
By Mike Hall Published
-
Rory McIlroy Makes Drastic Equipment Changes Prior To Arnold Palmer Invitational Final Round
The four-time Major winner reportedly changed out his driver, 3-wood, 5-wood and 3-iron, as well as adding a gap wedge to his bag prior to his final round at Bay Hill
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times - Round Four
In a stacked leaderboard, it's two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa who has his nose in front ahead of the fourth round at Bay Hill
By Mike Hall Published