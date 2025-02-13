Watch The Genesis Invitational Round One: Live Streams, TV Coverage, Tee Times For Thursday's Play

Today, February 13, marks the start of The Genesis Invitational 2025, and Golf Monthly is here to bring you all the information on how to watch round one of the tournament wherever you are in the world.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler finds himself in a mouth-watering group alongside the 2024 Genesis Invitational champion Hideki Matsuyama and the World No.4 Collin Morikawa. Meanwhile, World No.2 Rory McIlroy is teeing off with World No.9 Viktor Hovland and Adam Scott.

There's no Tiger Woods, who is hosting but not playing due to the recent death of his mother, but there is no shortage of star quality in the field at Torrey Pines, with the likes of Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau, and Justin Thomas all in action.

Fans in the US and Canada can enjoy extensive coverage of all those players through the PGA Tour Live multi-feed streaming operation, while TV viewers in the UK and Australia get single-feed coverage from the first ball until the last.

Read on for all the information on how to watch The Genesis Invitational 2025, with details on live streams, TV broadcasts, and timings globally.

Watch The Genesis Invitational Round One in the US

Streaming details for The Genesis Invitational on ESPN+

In the US, ESPN+ is the home of PGA Tour Live, a multi-feed streaming operation that will deliver the most comprehensive coverage of The Genesis Invitational today, February 13.

Coverage begins today at 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT and will run through until 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

Along with the Main Feed, which shows the best action across the field, there are feeds for Featured Holes, Featured Groups, and the Marquee Group. Seven of the world's top 10 players will be featured in this way, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Collin Morikawa, plus big names like Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

The Featured Holes are the four par-3s on Torrey Pines South Course (3, 8, 11, 16).

Subscriptions to ESPN+ start from $11.99 per month. You can bundle in with other services like Disney+ and Hulu, and in fact you can get the Main Feed through Disney+.

Marquee Group: Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott

Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott Featured Groups: Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas / Hideki Matsuyama, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa / Thomas Detry / Ludvig Åberg / Jordan Spieth (ESPN+ bonus coverage)

Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas / Hideki Matsuyama, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa / Thomas Detry / Ludvig Åberg / Jordan Spieth (ESPN+ bonus coverage) Featured Holes: 3, 8, 11, 16 (all par-3)

The Genesis Invitational Round One on The Golf Channel in the US

For traditional TV viewers, The Genesis Invitational Round One today will go out on The Golf Channel.

The Golf Channel will miss the early action but will deliver four hours of coverage at the back end of the day, from 4pm ET / 1pm PT through to 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

You can get The Golf Channel on cable TV packages, and existing cable subscribers can get an online simulcast on the NBC Sports app. For dedicated streaming, you'll need a cord-cutting TV service that offers The Golf Channel, such as Sling Blue (from $45.99 per month plus $11 per month for Sports Extra), or Fubo (from $82.99 per month, with free trial).

There is no TV coverage on CBS for the opening day of The Genesis Invitational – only the final two days.

Watch The Genesis Invitational Round One in the UK

Sky Sports is the place to go for viewers in the UK, with seven and a half hours of coverage on the opening day of The Genesis Invitational on Sky Sports Golf.

The live action kicks off with the Early Coverage from 5.30pm GMT to 8pm GMT on February 13, and from that point on it's the main show through until 1am in the morning of February 14

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with a satellite TV service or, for contract-free streaming, you can get Sky Sports Golf with Now TV which is currently £26 per month.

Watch The Genesis Invitational Round One in Canada

As with ESPN+ in the US, fans in Canada have access to a multi-feed streaming operation thanks to TSN+, which will deliver full live coverage of the opening round of The Genesis Invitational today, February 13.

This is essentially the same coverage as ESPN+, with the same featured feeds from PGA Tour Live. Coverage starts at 12.30pm EST and runs through to 8pm EST today. There'll be TV coverage on TSN's channels later in the week but the first round today is online-only on TSN+.

TSN+ subscriptions start from $8 a month.

Watch The Genesis Invitational Round One in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch the first round of The Genesis Invitational on Fox Sports 503 or on Kayo Sports, with the action taking place on Friday February 14 in Australian time.

Fox Sports 503 is the traditional TV channel, while Kayo Sports is the streaming platform. Both will carry the full seven-and-a-half hours of main feed coverage, from 4.30am AEDT through to 12pm AEDT on February 14.

You can get Fox Sports 503 in TV packages (prices vary), or to stream with Kayo it's $25 per month – although you can get either get a seven-day free trial or your first month for just $1.

The Genesis Invitational Round One Tee Times

All times Eastern Time (ET)

12:30pm (1st tee): Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Griffin

12:30pm (10th tee): Kevin Yu, Mark Hubbard, Rasmus Højgaard

12:41pm (1st tee): Nick Dunlap, Tom Hoge, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:41pm (10th tee): Davis Thompson, Akshay Bhatia, Corey Conners

12:52pm (1st tee): Taylor Pendrith, Matthieu Pavon, Sam Burns

12:52pm (10th tee): Sepp Straka, Robert MacIntyre, Sahith Theegala

1:03pm (1st tee): J.T. Poston, Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An

1:03pm (10th tee): Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

1:14pm (1st tee): Aaron Rai, Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim

1:14pm (10th tee): Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott

1:25pm (1st tee): Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy, Sam Stevens

1:25pm (10th tee): Jake Knapp, Daniel Berger, Andrew Novak

1:36pm (1st tee): Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole, Min Woo Lee

1:36pm (10th tee): Tom Kim, Justin Rose, Gary Woodland

1:47pm (1st tee): Keegan Bradley, Cam Davis, Sungjae Im

1:47pm (10th tee): Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman, Cameron Young

1:58pm (1st tee): Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood

1:58pm (10th tee): Shane Lowry, Stephan JaegerJason Day

2:09pm (1st tee): Thomas Detry, Ludvig Åberg, Jordan Spieth

2:09pm (10th tee): Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris, Adam Hadwin

2:20pm (1st tee): Hideki Matsuyama, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa

2:20pm (10th tee): Harris English, Nick Taylor, Maverick McNealy

2:31pm (1st tee): J.J. Spaun, Michael Kim, Danny List

2:31pm (10th tee): Lucas Glover, Rickie Fowler, Max Greyserman