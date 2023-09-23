WATCH: Solheim Cup Captain Suzann Pettersen Nearly Taken Out By Golf Ball

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Solheim Cup has already thrown up plenty of drama and, during the four balls session on Saturday, we saw yet another chaotic moment when, at the par 5 eighth, Charley Hull almost took out European captain, Suzann Pettersen.

Striking her drive down the centre of the fairway, Hull was left with an iron into the green and, upon striking the ball, it seemed that the Englishwoman liked what she saw as she gave out a club twirl.

However, the ball was in fact heading right and, as it came to the end of its flight, two individuals sat on a rock started to disperse. As it turned out, one of those individuals was the European captain, Pettersen, who managed a much cleaner dismount than the guy next to her!

Who was the guy next to her, you may ask? Well, it was in fact Pettersen's husband, Christian Ringvold, who had already made a name for himself after stopping a sprinkler which had accidently started firing water on the 16th hole.

Thankfully, both were paying attention, even though it seemed there was no shout of fore, with Hull's ball eventually catapulting off the rock and just short of the cart path. In the end, she went on to make a par, with her partner, Leona Maguire, carding a birdie to win the hole for Europe.

Going into the tournament, a lot had been made about Hull's fitness, with the 27-year-old claiming that she was only able to play at “80 percent” during practice rounds at Finca Cortesin, due to a neck injury.

In Friday's foursomes session, Hull and her partner, Emily Pedersen, were defeated 5&4 by Ally Ewing and Cheyenne Knight, with Hull missing the Friday four balls and Saturday's foursomes. In the afternoon on Saturday she did return though, with Hull and Maguire comfortably ahead of Nelly Korda and Ewing.