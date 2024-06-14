Watch: Sepp Straka Lights Up The 2024 US Open By Recording His First Career Hole-In-One
The Austrian made an Ace at the 194-yard 9th hole at Pinehurst No.2 to push himself back towards the cut line in some style
Sepp Straka recorded the first ace of the 2024 US Open during the early stages of the second round at Pinehurst No.2 on Friday.
It was the Austrian's first career hole-in-one since joining the PGA Tour back in 2019, and fired him back towards the cut-line in North Carolina following a rough start to round two.
Straka carded a level-par 70 on Thursday but was brutally unlucky at the par-4 third in round two and dropped three shots early on. His second shot was almost too accurate, pinging off the flagstick and into a green-side bunker that ultimately left him struggling to recover.
The next three holes then saw two bogeys sandwiching a birdie which forced the Ryder Cupper into an uphill battle as he aims to play the weekend.
Needing something to act as a catalyst for his second round, the University of Georgia graduate found it in some style as karma offered something of a helping hand.
Ace alert! 🙌No issue with the flagstick this time for @seppstraka. 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/8pySzBFphaJune 14, 2024
Standing on the ninth tee - a 194-yard par-3 - Straka drilled an iron right into the heart of the green, watching on as his golf ball bounced a couple of times before rolling at the perfect speed right into the front-centre portion of the hole.
The crowd heartily cheered what was just the third ace on the ninth hole in all US Opens ever to be held at Pinehurst, with Straka's playing partners, Peter Malnati and JT Poston quick to offer up high fives as well.
Peter Jacobsen was the first man to manage a hole-in-one on the ninth back in 2005, holing out from 175 yards, before Zach Johnson followed suit from 191 yards in 2014 - the last time the US Open was hosted by Pinehurst No.2.
Straka's memorable moment was the first ace of 2024, with three having been made last year. Matthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Sam Burns all eagled a par-3 at LA Country Club.
In total, there have been 52 aces in the history of the US Open - starting with Jack Hobens who made the first known hole-in-one back in 1895.
Although this was Straka's first competitive ace since arriving onto the PGA Tour five years ago, the man who moved to Valdosta, Georgia as a 14-year-old has been known to fire it home in one at The Masters Par 3 contest and during a practice round at Augusta.
Straka sent the crowd into raptures during a Monday practice session ahead of the 2023 tournament, scoring an ace on the 12th after taking an ill-advised direct line towards the flag. His tee shot made the fringe by a matter of inches before bouncing twice, settling on the third, and rolling straight in.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
