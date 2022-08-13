WATCH: Rickie Fowler Makes Quintuple Bogey At St Jude Championship

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Following the Wyndham Championship, Rickie Fowler was the last player to make it into the FedEx Cup playoffs, with the American looking to card a top 10 result to make it into the top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings and a further appearance next week.

After rounds of 65 and 71, Fowler was in a great position to challenge for the top 10, especially as he battled bravely throughout the third day to sit at three-under-par for his round and seven-under for the tournament.

However, as the 33-year-old came to the final hole, a 438-yard par four which the day before he had made a double bogey on, Fowler once again struggled, as he found the water not once, but twice, as he eventually carded a nine and quintuple bogey.

According to The Golf Channel, Fowler had to finish in the top 11 or better at TPC Southwind to move on. However, a PGA Tour official clarified that with the current projections, which change regularly, Fowler would actually need to finish in at least a tie for eighth to advance.

His round unraveled at the very last hole though, as his tee shot found the water. Taking a drop, his third from 220-yards found a watery grave also, as his fifth finally dropped on dry land, albeit some 50-feet from the hole.

A sixth shot followed, with Fowler still not on the green, as his seventh eventually landed on the dance floor, six-foot from the flag. Putting for an eight, it glided by the left side, as he tapped-in for a nine and his second quintuple bogey of his PGA Tour career.

Fowler lines up his putt on the 18th hole during the third round (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Fowler walked off the course Saturday, he had gone from inside the top 20 of the leaderboard to tied for 60th. What's more, barring a dramatic performance on Sunday, his PGA Tour season will likely end this week, as he sits more-or-less last in the FedEx Cup standings.