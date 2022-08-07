Joohyung Kim Secures FedEx Cup Spot After First PGA Tour Win

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Wyndham Championship had been affected by Mother Nature throughout the week, but it was 20-year-old, Joohyung Kim, who came out on top, with a scintillating final round giving him a five shot victory.

Plenty of records fell over the final round with the victory, as Kim, who goes by the nickname Tom due to his love of Thomas the Tank Engine, becomes the youngest PGA Tour winner born outside the United States since Harry Cooper at the 1923 Galveston Open.

What's more, his front nine of 27 ties the second-lowest nine-hole score in PGA Tour history, with Kim becoming just the fourth player in the last 40 seasons to win a tournament with a quadruple bogey. What is perhaps more staggering is that he won the event despite opening his tournament with a quad!

As mentioned, the 20-year-old only earned his PGA Tour card last week and started the tournament in the worse possible way, with a quadruple eight at the very first hole on Thursday. However, following rounds of 67, 64 and 68, Kim was on fire during the front nine of his final round.

Thanks to six birdies and an eagle, he led by four going into the back nine and, although his first bogey came at the 10th, that didn't phase him, as back-to-birdies at the 15th and 16th extended his lead to five momentarily.

Two-putting from distance on the last, the title was his, with the Wyndham Championship just his 15th start on the PGA Tour, as he moves into 34th place in the FedEx Cup standings with 917 FedEx Cup points.

Along with punching his ticket to the playoffs, he has earned the standard two-year exemption on the PGA Tour, with the South Korean stating: "I gladly accept the PGA Tour membership!"

Speaking after his round, the 20-year-old said: "I've worked really hard to get to this point. Walking off the 18th and thinking about all the hard work behind the scenes and I want to thank all of my team. I stayed patient this week and after that quad when I could laugh it off, I was in a better mental state. I can't believe I won with a quadruple bogey on the very first hole, I hope that doesn't happen again!"