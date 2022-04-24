WATCH: PGA Tour Pro Gets Stumped By Huge Slice Of Bad Luck

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Right, that's the last of the tree puns! Let's focus on the golf and a peculiar incident at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans that involved Branden Grace and a three-foot dead tree stump.

Only eight months ago, TPC Louisiana felt the wrath of Hurricane Ida, a freak weather event that left the course completely unplayable. The green staff in New Orleans have done a fantastic job in getting the course back into the pristine condition we are used to seeing when this tournament comes around.

On the par-4 13th though, it seems that a bit may have been missed, much to Grace's expense, as his ball found a rotten tree stump that was some 280-yards away from the tee.

Watch the video below:

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) A photo posted by on

Partnered alongside his fellow countryman, Garrick Higgo, the South African's had been vying for the lead around TPC Louisiana. Standing at six-under-par for the day as they reached the 13th, the duo were actually in a share for first.

Stripping his tee shot down the fairway, Grace went for the instant tee-grab, signalling a very good drive. However, like magic, his golf ball disappeared, with cameras eventually locating it in the centre of a dead tree stump.

Removing a dead piece of wood off the top, Grace took an unplayable lie, with CBS commentator Dottie Pepper humorously stating: "This is just plain old bad luck. You go to TopGolf, you might take dead aim on a little target like that. Light up the whole scoreboard."

What happened following the bad luck, you may ask? Well, Grace would go on to make a par! What's more, his partner, Higgo, would go one better, with a birdie, keeping both of them in contention.

Following the birdie, more followed at the 14th and 16th, with the South African's eventually finishing five-shots back of the red-hot pair of Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay going into the final day.