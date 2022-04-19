Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Purse And Prize Money

Eighty teams of two compete for a share of a record purse at TPC Louisiana

Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith at the 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Mike Hall
The PGA Tour’s only team event takes place at the Peter Dye-designed TPC Louisiana. Eighty teams of two compete on a course known for its water and bunkers across 250 acres in a wetland setting, as they bid to claim a record first prize.

Last year, Australians Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman won a dramatic playoff to edge out South African duo Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel. The final round’s foursomes (alternate shot) began with Smith and Leishman one stroke behind before a topsy-turvy round saw the lead change hands several times. Eventually, a playoff decided matters, with Oosthuizen’s tee shot finding the water to hand the crucial advantage to Smith and Leishman and see them home.

The pair return this year, with Smith, in particular, showing some excellent form in 2022. He suffered a rare failure in missing the cut at last week’s RBC Heritage, but having won this tournament twice since the team format was introduced in 2017, he will hope he can get back on track alongside Leishman to further bolster his 2022 earnings of $6,667,375. 

This year, the overall purse stands at $8.3m, up from $7.4m last year, meaning the players in the winning team will each receive $1,199,350, up from $1,069,350 in 2021. 

Another former winner returning to the par-72 course is American Ryan Palmer. He won in 2019 playing alongside Jon Rahm, and while the Spaniard is missing from this year’s tournament, Palmer will hope to repeat the feat in 2022. Frankly, he has every chance, too, as he’s teamed with World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who’s playing his first tournament since winning his first Masters at Augusta National.

Check out the full prize money breakdown for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans below.

Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Prize Money 2022

PositionTeam PrizeIndividual Prize
1st$2,398,700$1,199,350
2nd$979,400$489,700
3rd$641,175$320,587
4th$539,500$269,750
5th$468,950$234,475
6th$402,550$201,275
7th$336,150$201,275
8th$294,650$147,325
9th$261,450$130,725
10th$228,250$114,125
11th$195,050$97,525
12th$166,415$83,207
13th$139,606$69,803
14th$125,330$62,665
15th$115,370$57,685
16th$105,410$52,705
17th$95,865$47,932
18th$87,565$43,782
19th$79,680$39,840
20th$73,040$36,520
21st$66,400$33,200
22nd$59,760$29,880
23rd$53,120$26,560
24th$46,812$23,406
25th$42,496$21,248
26th$40,338$20,169
27th$38,844$19,422
28th$38,014$19,007
29th$37,350$18,675
30th$36,686$18,343
31st$36,022$18,011
32nd$35,358$17,679
33rd$34,694$17,347
34th$34,030$17,015
35th$33,366$16,683
36th$32,702$16,351
37th$32,038$16,019
38th$31,374$15,687
39th$30, 710$15,355
40th$30,046$15,023
41st$29,382$14,691
42nd$28,718$14,359
43rd$28,054$14,027
44th$27,390$13,695
45th$26,726$13,363
