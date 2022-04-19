Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Purse And Prize Money

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The PGA Tour’s only team event takes place at the Peter Dye-designed TPC Louisiana. Eighty teams of two compete on a course known for its water and bunkers across 250 acres in a wetland setting, as they bid to claim a record first prize.

Last year, Australians Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman won a dramatic playoff to edge out South African duo Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel. The final round’s foursomes (alternate shot) began with Smith and Leishman one stroke behind before a topsy-turvy round saw the lead change hands several times. Eventually, a playoff decided matters, with Oosthuizen’s tee shot finding the water to hand the crucial advantage to Smith and Leishman and see them home.

The pair return this year, with Smith, in particular, showing some excellent form in 2022. He suffered a rare failure in missing the cut at last week’s RBC Heritage, but having won this tournament twice since the team format was introduced in 2017, he will hope he can get back on track alongside Leishman to further bolster his 2022 earnings of $6,667,375.

This year, the overall purse stands at $8.3m, up from $7.4m last year, meaning the players in the winning team will each receive $1,199,350, up from $1,069,350 in 2021.

Another former winner returning to the par-72 course is American Ryan Palmer. He won in 2019 playing alongside Jon Rahm, and while the Spaniard is missing from this year’s tournament, Palmer will hope to repeat the feat in 2022. Frankly, he has every chance, too, as he’s teamed with World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who’s playing his first tournament since winning his first Masters at Augusta National.

Check out the full prize money breakdown for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans below.

Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Prize Money 2022