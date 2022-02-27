WATCH: PGA Pro Putts Out Of A Bunker At Honda Classic

Golf has the capability to throw up a few surprises and bizarre moments. During the final round of the Honda Classic, Lee Hodges produced just that, with the American deciding to hit a putter out of a bunker as he played his second shot at the par 3 15th.

Watch the video below:

The 15th hole at PGA National signifies the beginning of the 'Bear Trap', one of the PGA Tour's toughest three hole stretches on its calendar.

Many players have been undone by the incredibly difficult run of holes, with double and triple bogeys aplenty during the Honda Classic and, for Hodges, he was no different, with the 26-year-old making a double bogey after he was forced to hit the flat stick out of the greenside bunker!

Finding the sand to the left of the putting surface, he was left with a pretty much impossible shot as his ball came to rest on a downslope with hardly any green to work with. As a result, the American chose his Scotty Cameron putter, with the ball flying out the bunker almost too well as it rolled over the green and into the swamp on the other side.

The next shot was playable, with the 26-year-old doing well to actually advance it onto the green. However, following a missed bogey putt, he would record a double-bogey on the treacherous par 3.

Earlier in the day, five-time PGA Tour winner, Brian Gay, actually chipped in from on the green at the 15th!