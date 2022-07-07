'There's Something Wrong With You If you Don't Want To Work For LIV' - DP World Tour Caddie

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A veteran DP World Tour caddie has opened up on the benefits of caddying in the LIV Golf Invitational Series and claims that 99.9% of DP World Tour caddies would go to LIV "in a heartbeat."

The caddie, speaking to Golf Monthly on the condition of anonymity, explained what they had heard from fellow loopers about working in the Saudi-backed Series, revealing that all LIV caddies get business class flights, hotels and food paid for as well as the option to earn $1,000 per day for wearing a LIV Golf cap.

Video: What is LIV Golf?

"Wherever they are in the world, they get their air fares paid for, business class to wherever that LIV event is," the caddie told Golf Monthly. "At Portland the other week was the first week they get a hat deal so if the caddie wore a LIV hat that was $1,000 a day. Apparently they didn’t have it the first week. And if they get mic’d up, if they’re chosen to get mic’d up on the golf course obviously for interaction with their player, that was $1,500 a day. Everybody eats together, everybody sits together, the players, the caddies. Food’s first class, they have an open bar."

Compared to the DP World Tour, the differences are stark. Caddies on the European circuit do have the luxury of a caddie lounge and free food but have to stump up the money themselves for flights and accommodation, and there's no extra money to be made from hat deals or being mic'd up. They said "there's something wrong with you" if you don't want to work for LIV.

"We get nothing. We don’t have a hat deal. I pay all of that myself [air fares, hotel]," the said. "We have a caddie lounge every week, which is great so we don’t have to pay for food when we’re at any given tournament but as far as hat deals, there isn’t any. As far as air fares and all the rest of it, I pay all that myself out my salary. Hotels, I pay all of that out my salary so yeah I mean who doesn’t want to go and work for LIV.

"As a caddie if you wouldn’t want to go and work for LIV there’s something wrong with you. There isn’t a caddie out there that wouldn’t go and caddie for LIV in a heartbeat. I’m speaking for myself but if I went and asked every caddie on the European Tour, 99.9% would say ‘Yeah I’ll go and caddie on LIV in a heartbeat.’ Who doesn’t want to work less and get paid a shit load of money."

They also discussed the life-changing money that can be won in the LIV Series, with winning caddies taking home over $400,000 - 10% of the winner's cheque plus team winnings. "He picked up $450,000," he said of last week's Portland winning bag man, caddying for Branden Grace. "I mean that’s life changing stuff for a caddie. One week out there and you’re picking up half a million dollars. It’s just mind blowing, it really is. "

