WATCH: Keegan Bradley Hits Incredible Stinger Slice To Halve Adam Scott Match

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Keegan Bradley pulled off one of the shots of the tournament to earn a hard-fought tie in his second round match with Adam Scott at the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play.

The American was never up in the encounter and even trailed Scott by three holes with just four to play. However, he staged an impressive comeback, rallying with birdies at the 15th and 16th, before making the unlikeliest of threes from the trees on the 18th to escape with half a point.

If you haven't seen it yet, it's well worth checking out below:

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) A photo posted by on

Unfortunately for Bradley, he is bottom of Group 11, behind Scott, Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose, and can no longer qualify for the knockout stage, even if he does beat Rose later today.

Although he missed the cut at last week's Valspar Championship, recent signs have been encouraging for the former PGA champion, who fell as low as 150th in the world rankings during 2021.

He backed up a tie for 11th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a fifth-place finish at the Players Championship to nudge inside the top 70. However, as it stands, he has not yet secured a place in this year's Masters, and will likely need to win next week's Valero Texas Open if he wants to tee it up in the first men's major of the year.

Bradley did lead in his opening match with Spieth through 11 holes but eventually wilted, losing 2-down on the final green. He also caused a stir on social media as one eagle-eyed viewer captured him taking an eternity to line up a short putt on the fourth using the popular AimPoint method.

Fans reacted on Twitter by calling it "painful" and "the opposite of entertainment". It's not the first time he has been criticised for slow play.

Elsewhere, the likes of Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick have put themselves in with a great shout of making the knockout stages, with all three winning their opening two matches.