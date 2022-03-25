WATCH: Keegan Bradley Hits Incredible Stinger Slice To Halve Adam Scott Match
The American was 3-down with four to play and staged an excellent comeback
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Keegan Bradley pulled off one of the shots of the tournament to earn a hard-fought tie in his second round match with Adam Scott at the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play.
The American was never up in the encounter and even trailed Scott by three holes with just four to play. However, he staged an impressive comeback, rallying with birdies at the 15th and 16th, before making the unlikeliest of threes from the trees on the 18th to escape with half a point.
If you haven't seen it yet, it's well worth checking out below:
A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour)
A photo posted by on
Unfortunately for Bradley, he is bottom of Group 11, behind Scott, Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose, and can no longer qualify for the knockout stage, even if he does beat Rose later today.
Although he missed the cut at last week's Valspar Championship, recent signs have been encouraging for the former PGA champion, who fell as low as 150th in the world rankings during 2021.
He backed up a tie for 11th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a fifth-place finish at the Players Championship to nudge inside the top 70. However, as it stands, he has not yet secured a place in this year's Masters, and will likely need to win next week's Valero Texas Open if he wants to tee it up in the first men's major of the year.
Bradley did lead in his opening match with Spieth through 11 holes but eventually wilted, losing 2-down on the final green. He also caused a stir on social media as one eagle-eyed viewer captured him taking an eternity to line up a short putt on the fourth using the popular AimPoint method.
Fans reacted on Twitter by calling it "painful" and "the opposite of entertainment". It's not the first time he has been criticised for slow play.
Elsewhere, the likes of Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick have put themselves in with a great shout of making the knockout stages, with all three winning their opening two matches.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a handicap of 1. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade M1 (15°)
Driving iron: Wilson Staff Model Driving Iron (21°)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
-
-
TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe 2022 Golf Ball Review
We test out the new Stripe golf ball from TaylorMade, which features a striking alignment tool.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Why Is The Masters Not On BBC?
The BBC has highlights-only TV coverage after Sky Sports signed an exclusive rights deal in 2019
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published